4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
thejournalonline.com
Robert Bosch LLC to invest $200 million in innovative green energy project
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved a fee in lieu agreement resulting in a $200 million capital investment, approved a paving list for a one-time grant for $6 million in C funds, and approved five funding requests. At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
CarolinaPower Introduces Next Generation to Construction through Middle School Job-Shadowing Program
To say that 12-year-old Trinton Durham was enthusiastic about spending an entire school day at CarolinaPower’s Greenville office would be an understatement. Trinton, son of CarolinaPower electrician Matt Durham, recently participated in his school’s career exploration program for sixth graders, which offered students the opportunity to experience a “day in the life” of a profession of their choice. For Trinton, “electrician” was his first and only pick.`
gsabusiness.com
Austria-based manufacturer relocating North American HQ in York County
STIWA US Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, is expanding and relocating its new North American headquarters in York County, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years, according to the...
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
FOX Carolina
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
gsabusiness.com
Piedmont business sentenced for operating illegal gambling organization
Bubba Technology Group LLC, a gaming business operating throughout South Carolina from Piedmont, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization following an extensive joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. As part of the felony sentence, the...
Lower-cost outpatient surgery center coming to Greenville
An outpatient surgery center that will reduce costs for many procedures usually done in a hospital had its official groundbreaking ceremony this week, according to representatives from Bon Secours.
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from GSP to New York
American Airlines announced Friday morning a new nonstop flight from Greenville Spartanburg International Airport to New York LaGuardia airport.
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
lakenormanpublications.com
Three Denver-area players chosen for 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Several local football players were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas that features senior athletes from North Carolina in a game versus those from South Carolina. Three of them are from Lincoln County schools. – Bryson Esser, OL, North Lincoln. – Keandre Walker, DB, East Lincoln. –...
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
