ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

CarolinaPower Introduces Next Generation to Construction through Middle School Job-Shadowing Program

To say that 12-year-old Trinton Durham was enthusiastic about spending an entire school day at CarolinaPower’s Greenville office would be an understatement. Trinton, son of CarolinaPower electrician Matt Durham, recently participated in his school’s career exploration program for sixth graders, which offered students the opportunity to experience a “day in the life” of a profession of their choice. For Trinton, “electrician” was his first and only pick.`
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
PIEDMONT, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Piedmont business sentenced for operating illegal gambling organization

Bubba Technology Group LLC, a gaming business operating throughout South Carolina from Piedmont, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization following an extensive joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. As part of the felony sentence, the...
PIEDMONT, SC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge

Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Three Denver-area players chosen for 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Several local football players were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas that features senior athletes from North Carolina in a game versus those from South Carolina. Three of them are from Lincoln County schools. – Bryson Esser, OL, North Lincoln. – Keandre Walker, DB, East Lincoln. –...
SPARTANBURG, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy