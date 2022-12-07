Read full article on original website
Gunfire in Frederick leads to officer firing weapon; 1 suspect fled, say police
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Two people reportedly exchanging gunfire led to a Frederick police officer firing his own weapon at one of the people on Friday, according to the Frederick Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Market Street, near...
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Jan. 2020 shooting in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting that happened on January 15, 2020, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said Southwest District investigators arrested Clarence Temple on Dec. 1st. Investigators believe Temple shot a 29-year-old...
OVERNIGHT CRIME | 1 dead and 1 injured from two separate Baltimore shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one man died and one man was injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
Police: Help identify truck, trailer and driver involved in a fatal crash in Timonium
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help identifying a pickup truck, trailer and its driver that were involved in a fatal car crash on Sept. 1st in Timonium. Police said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at W. Seminary Ave and Roundtop Court. Investigators...
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
Police searching for man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — Police are now searching for a man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater on Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road. Through their preliminary...
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
Shell gas station employee shot and killed in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said someone walked into a Shell gas station in Silver Spring Thursday, then shot and killed the clerk. "An adult male suspect entered the gas station got into a confrontation with a clerk, shot the clerk and left the...
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
Lyft driver carjacked, forced into trunk of own vehicle before daring escape, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Lyft driver was forced into the trunk of the vehicle he was driving during a carjacking that ended with the driver flagging down an Uber driver for help, according to a report of the incident provided by Baltimore City Police. The ordeal began shortly after...
Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say
LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison
A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
