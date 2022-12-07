ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police: Man arrested in connection to Jan. 2020 shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting that happened on January 15, 2020, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said Southwest District investigators arrested Clarence Temple on Dec. 1st. Investigators believe Temple shot a 29-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
Investigation is underway after 1 man dies in Lochearn car crash, police say

LOCHEARN, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man died in a car crash in Lochearn on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team. Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saint Lukes Lane. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
LOCHEARN, MD
Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
BALTIMORE, MD
Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison

A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

