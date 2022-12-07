Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win
Colin Cowherd has always been quick to criticize NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. But on Friday morning, the Fox Sports analyst was forced to give Baker his props. On Thursday night, Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive over the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran QB...
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
MyNorthwest.com
FOX’s Cowherd: Geno is a ‘great story’ but not Seahawks’ future at QB
FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, like many media members around the country, had little expectations for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. But after 12 games, the Seahawks are 7-5 and find themselves in position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos – who Cowherd and others felt...
Vikings Duo Is Quietly Best in NFL
The Vikings have some excellent high-end talent on their roster. Justin Jefferson is certainly one of the top receivers in the league and has a case to be the top player at his position. He’s currently second in yards but has the most throughout the last three campaigns. The...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
NFL Analysis Network
David Bakhtiari Viewed As Potential Cut Candidate For Packers
The Green Bay Packers were able to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Now heading into their bye, the Packers will prepare for the final four games of the season knowing that there is a strong likelihood that they will miss the postseason for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
KARE
This Vikings Lions Game Just Means More
This is not your average rivalry game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. This game features revenge narratives, bitterness, regret, and high stakes.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Handles Blazers
Recapping West Virginia's win over the UAB Blazers
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television options for the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks.
PurplePTSD: Mike Zimmer Reports Flying Everywhere, the Lions, a Victory Guarantee
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Mike Zimmer rumor mill is suddenly relentless, and PPTSD...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0