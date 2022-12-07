ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Detroit Sports Nation

What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win

Colin Cowherd has always been quick to criticize NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. But on Friday morning, the Fox Sports analyst was forced to give Baker his props. On Thursday night, Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive over the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran QB...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Duo Is Quietly Best in NFL

The Vikings have some excellent high-end talent on their roster. Justin Jefferson is certainly one of the top receivers in the league and has a case to be the top player at his position. He’s currently second in yards but has the most throughout the last three campaigns. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
NFL Analysis Network

David Bakhtiari Viewed As Potential Cut Candidate For Packers

The Green Bay Packers were able to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Now heading into their bye, the Packers will prepare for the final four games of the season knowing that there is a strong likelihood that they will miss the postseason for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push

Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
DETROIT, MI
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
