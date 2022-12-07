ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State, Wright-Patterson announce collaboration agreement

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkeqJ_0jayupbL00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A new agreement between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will allow base personnel to do military-conducted research directly on the university’s campus.

This agreement continues a decades-long collaboration between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Military personnel from the Air Force Research Lab will have space in the Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building to work on Air Force-conducted research. They will work with Wright State students and faculty members on multiple projects.

University President Dr. Sue Edwards said this collaboration brings out the best of both the groups and helps drive each in new ways.

Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State

“Really, it’s multi-faceted research and highly collaborative,” Dr. Edwards said. “So, that’s really the opportunity where you’ve actually got the academics, and you’ve got the researchers from the Air Force Research Lab coming together, and then you have the access to the students, which is more readily-available outside the fence than it is inside the fence.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released a statement about the agreement, saying, “The partnership between Wright State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory is a great example of how our public institutions can be instrumental in helping our military advance important research. This partnership strengthens both institutions and makes Dayton an even more attractive region for leading-edge research.”

Officials from Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base finalized the first step in the agreement on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton street being named after DCDC founder Saturday

The enduring legacy of the late Jeraldyne Blunden, founder of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, will be honored by the city of Dayton as a portion of Norwood Avenue will be renamed for her in a ceremony slated Saturday, Dec. 10. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the portion...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fairchild and Turner-Sloss respond after 2023 budget left in question

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton city commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss spoke to the public on Friday, following remarks from Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw on Thursday afternoon. The comments from Thursday, along with remarks on Friday, come as the 2023 budget is left in question. At the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton City Commissioners pass emergency budget ordinance after three day battle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton City Commissioners passed an emergency budget ordinance following a special commission meeting Saturday. This comes after two commissioners abstained from voting on the 2023 budget proposal which sparked talks of a possible city government shutdown. The Dayton City Commission voted unanimously to pass an emergency ordinance moving the budget process […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists

Salar Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a Holiday Wine Tasting in partnership with Wine Trends Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy