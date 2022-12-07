ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WNCT

Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
AYDEN, NC

