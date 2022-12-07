Read full article on original website
Related
Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
South Charlotte elementary school evacuates to Office Depot after bomb threat
School officials say they are working closely with authorities to provide 'complete support' and help in any way possible.
Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
Comments / 0