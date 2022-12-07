Read full article on original website
The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum
Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck
teslarati.com
Volkswagen teases new electric truck brand, Scout Motors
Volkswagen teased its new Scout Motors branded SUV on the new Scout Motors website. Volkswagen is not blind to the fact that trucks and offroaders are popular products in North America. Yet, until recently, the company has not offered a vehicle in either of these categories in recent years. That is about to change with the introduction of Volkswagen’s new Scout brand, a fully electric offroading truck/SUV brand coming to the U.S. in 2026.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Spotted Testing For First Time
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and even though it’s clad in heavy camo, there are a few things that we can surmise from these photos.
3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck
The Ford Maverick is an extremely popular small truck. Here are three things you should know about it. The post 3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
dcnewsnow.com
Manual returns to Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for final shift
The Dodge Challenger is on its way out after the 2023 model year, along with the related Charger, and just in time for the final year, the Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available once again with a manual transmission. The manual was dropped from the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the...
TechCrunch
Everything that stood out to us at the 2022 LA Auto Show
The auto show didn’t quite capture the energy of those heady pre-COVID pandemic days, although it was much livelier than last year. Electric vehicles, and the greenwashing that often comes with it, took center stage, and hydrogen fuel cell technology made a few cameos. There were even several startups that showed up to reveal electric restomods, 3D printing tech and three-wheeler design.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 Is A $61,000 Brick-Shaped Electric Off-Roader With Up To 375 HP
Munro Vehicles today took the wraps off its first-ever vehicle, the MK_1 electric off-roader. The company claims that the MK_1 is an SUV that’s as rugged and capable as it is eco-friendly. One Motor To Rule Them All. Depending on the ticked option box, the Munro MK_1 offers either...
Autoweek.com
BrightDrop Begins Mass Production of Its EV Vans
GM's BrightDrop startup begins series production at CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario after a year of small-volume production. The electric van is offered in two wheelbases with a top range of about 250 miles on a full charge. BrightDrop has recently added DHL Canada to its list of commercial customers.
