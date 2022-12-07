Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
WKRC
Bengals safety Bates fined for supposedly faking injury in Chiefs game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Late in the first half of last Sunday's 27-24 Bengals win over the Chiefs, Kansas City had the ball first-and-goal from the Bengals 1 when the Bengals began hastily shuffling defensive personnel in and out of the game only to be spared a penalty when safety Jessie Bates suddenly went down on his back.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes
The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Broncos' order of picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Denver Broncos do not have their own first- or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft after trading them to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade earlier this year, but they do have three total picks in the first three rounds. Broncos general manager George...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
Kansas City's Friday practice sheds some new light on potential availability for Sunday.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Courtland Sutton (hamstring) ruled out in Week 14
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) will not play in Week 14's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sutton will not be available after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. Expect Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton to see more targets against a Kansas City unit allowing 31.5 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Murray entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a left knee contusion. Our models project Murray for 20.0...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) will play Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Green entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Green for...
numberfire.com
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (rest) starting for Heat on Saturday; Dru Smith back to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will start Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Dru Smith back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Handles Blazers
Recapping West Virginia's win over the UAB Blazers
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Comments / 0