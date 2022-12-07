ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn't matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
INDIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73

ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18...
MEMPHIS, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes' return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night....
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

FUTURE MOUNTAINEERS TEAMING IN SC ALL-STAR GAME

South Carolina’s North-South All-Star game was first played in 1948 and 75 years later Palmetto State senior standouts will meet again on Dec. 10. As has often been the case, Appalachian State will be well represented in the 2022 edition. Mountaineer 2023 commits Colton Phares, a safety who’s fresh...
BOONE, NC
FOX Sports

Nolan leads Jacksonville against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3) BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville's 73-62 win over the VCU Rams. The Seahawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1...
WILMINGTON, NC

