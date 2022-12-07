Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis...
Latest on South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers and where the Gamecocks stand with him
The Mr. Football finalist had an in-home visit with Syracuse on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn't matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
Citrus County Chronicle
Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Handles Blazers
Recapping West Virginia's win over the UAB Blazers
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18...
High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers
The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
Citrus County Chronicle
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes' return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night....
Citrus County Chronicle
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
247Sports
FUTURE MOUNTAINEERS TEAMING IN SC ALL-STAR GAME
South Carolina’s North-South All-Star game was first played in 1948 and 75 years later Palmetto State senior standouts will meet again on Dec. 10. As has often been the case, Appalachian State will be well represented in the 2022 edition. Mountaineer 2023 commits Colton Phares, a safety who’s fresh...
FOX Sports
Nolan leads Jacksonville against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game
Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3) BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville's 73-62 win over the VCU Rams. The Seahawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1...
Comments / 0