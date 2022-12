PHOENIX (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary's knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday. Two of the nation’s best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns before the Gaels (8-3) tightened up to take a nine-point second-half lead.

