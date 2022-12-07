Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer
Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer. They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident. The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow,...
Activists To March In Tulsa To Bring Attention To 2 Rape Cases
Leaders from the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations are in Tulsa to bring attention to two rape cases. The civil rights activists think one of those cases got a wrongful conviction and they are demanding justice. "I made a phone call, and it was the Panthers that...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man
Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave. Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with...
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
4 Safe, 1 Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Bixby
Fire crews in Bixby say four people made it out safe and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Saturday. Authorities were on the scene of the fire on Champ Johnson Road off E. 91st St. in Bixby. The house suffered heavy...
Sand Springs Administrator Earns Assistant Principal Of The Year Honors
A Green Country administrator is now Oklahoma's Assistant Principal of the year. Timothy Ray is the Assistant Principal at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. He has been recognized for his work there, including a new program to help cut down on long-term suspensions. Ray will be honored next...
Skiatook's Shop With A Cop Makes Christmas Merrier For Kids
More than 140 kids received free Christmas gifts as part of Skiatook Police's Shop With A Cop. Officers look forward to it every year. The aisles filled up with holiday cheer as kids picked out toys from their Christmas lists. Skiatook Police Department’s Sgt Chris Edwards said he hasn’t missed...
Christmas Symphony Happening Saturday Night At Owasso High School PAC
A young musician with a big dream of one day arranging a Christmas symphony is holding a free performance Saturday night in front of hundreds of people. The hour-long show will be held at Owasso High School's PAC at 7 o'clock. Daniel Orellana, 17, managed to get a group of...
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
Nonprofit Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Tulsa Firefighter
The Tunnel to Towers foundation is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season. As part of the nonprofit's season of hope campaign, they've paid off the full mortgage on the home of a fallen Tulsa firefighter. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with the Ryan Phillips' family about what this act of kindness means to them.
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
Tulsa Dream Center In Need Of New Bus
The Tulsa Dream Center is working to get a reliable form of transportation to help transport the people it serves in the community. Leaders from the Dream Center say they have high hopes to acquire a used bus to help with their operations. NewS On 6's Autumn Bracey was live...
East Central Middle School In Tulsa Cancels Class Due To Staff Shortage
Severe staffing shortages forced Tulsa Public Schools to cancel classes at East Central Middle School. The district says 23 teachers and staff called out sick on Friday. TPS says the ongoing labor shortage and the current cold and flu season have reduced staffing numbers even further. The district says the school should reopen next week.
5 Green Country Teachers Receive $1,000 Check From Oklahoma Central Foundation
Five Green Country teachers are getting a little help paying for school supplies. The Oklahoma Central Foundation gave teachers $1,000. They had a check presentation in Broken Arrow. The foundation says it picked the teachers because of how well they've taught their students financial education.
Broken Arrow Elementary Students Get Hands-On Learning With Coffee Cart Business
Elementary school students in Broken Arrow are learning hands-on what it takes to run a business with a student-run coffee cart. Friday morning is the best time of the week in Mrs. Williams fourth and fifth grade special needs class. "They are asking each day we come in, 'is it...
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
City Of Bartlesville In Stage 2 Of Water Conservation Efforts
The City of Bartlesville is currently under a stage 2 water conservation effort due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The city wants to educate residents about ways they can help conserve water. The city' water system is currently down to 69% of the water that is available to...
Watch: Preparations Underway For Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade
Crews are putting last-minute touches on floats for Saturday morning's Tulsa Christmas Parade. It's been a tradition for nearly a century. Year after year, people fill downtown Tulsa to celebrate Christmas at the annual parade. Parade chair Arthur Greeno says 71 entries include decorated floats, bands, and dancers. "It’s a...
