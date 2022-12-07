Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Yankton Fire Department responds to motor home fire
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Firefighters responded to a motor home fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:50 p.m. and discovered the motor home on fire. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire, according...
kfgo.com
Brookings man charged with counterfeiting money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – A Brookings, South Dakota man has been indicted on counterfeiting charges. Julian Huffman, 27, is accused of creating five counterfeit $20 bills and attempting to use them between September and November. He is charged with two counts each of Making and Passing Counterfeit U.S....
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
newscenter1.tv
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
KELOLAND TV
Crews need to remove construction material in Rapid City fire call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page. The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street....
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sioux Falls
Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
newscenter1.tv
Here was the turnout for this year’s Holiday Marketplace Pop Up at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Holiday Marketplace Pop Up was held on Saturday, December 10 at The Monument. The marketplace is an annual event that helps support small and local businesses. What was there?. The day started off with breakfast where kids could come in and have...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 5 to 10 crashes reported hourly during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls police had a busy night in the snow. Sam Clemens with the department says they responded to 5 to 10 crashes per hour Thursday night. He says the bulk of those crashing came from 8 to 9 p.m. KELOLAND Weather online...
dakotanewsnow.com
New Aldi grocery store open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location. The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.
newscenter1.tv
Holiday for Fiddles benefit concert raises money for Youth and Family Services
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A benefit concert for Youth and Family Services was held on Saturday, December 10 at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center. Tickets were $30, a portion of which went to YFS. Musicians Kenny Putnam, Tom Schaefer, Owen DeJong, Brian and Kaija Bonde, Mike Connor, Boyd...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
