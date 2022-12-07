SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location. The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO