Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Yankton Fire Department responds to motor home fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Firefighters responded to a motor home fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:50 p.m. and discovered the motor home on fire. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire, according...
YANKTON, SD
kfgo.com

Brookings man charged with counterfeiting money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – A Brookings, South Dakota man has been indicted on counterfeiting charges. Julian Huffman, 27, is accused of creating five counterfeit $20 bills and attempting to use them between September and November. He is charged with two counts each of Making and Passing Counterfeit U.S....
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New Aldi grocery store open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their fourth Sioux Falls location. The new Aldi store, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is situated at 4201 W 61st Circle N STE 140 in Sioux Falls. In their press release, Aldi said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe

UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will see more snow and lightning?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

