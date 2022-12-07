Read full article on original website
Schools prepping students for the "iLearn" assessment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools are paying extra close attention and prepping their students for the next round of testing in April. Redd Howard is one of many students across the state of Indiana who is prepping for his "iLearn" assessment. To prepare for this test, Howard took the...
Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Number of influenza deaths in Indiana more than doubles in one week
There have been 24 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 11 deaths last week.
School resource officers are seeing an increase of weapons inside schools
The Indiana school resource officer association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Health Spotlight: Infant and maternal mortality in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All this year, News 8 has partnered with Community Health to talk about important health topics in Indiana. Our latest special was on infant and maternal mortality. News 8 spoke with two of the leading OB-GYN doctors from Community Health Network: Dr. Elicia Harris and Dr....
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
Infant mortality increases for some Hoosier families
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of healthcare workers from Indiana filled a ballroom Thursday for the 10th Labor of Love infant Mortality Summit to learn about how they can improve infant mortality rates in their communities. This years summit was branded Year of The Mom by State Health Commissioner Dr....
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
December’s deadliest tornado outbreak revisited one year later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One year ago, the deadliest December tornado outbreak on record heavily impacted the lower Ohio and Mississippi valleys on Dec. 10th and 11th. A lofty 71 tornadoes touched down with Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois receiving the brunt of the action. Let’s break down why this outbreak became highly destructive and deadly on a scale not seen in years.
Indiana lawyer shortage slowing the wheels of justice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The constitution guarantees a speedy trial to anyone accused of a crime. Indiana is short on lawyers, which means prosecuting attorneys and public defenders are having a hard time getting cases resolved. “I think it has slowed some for sure,” Terry Modesitt, the Vigo County Prosecutor,...
HOWEY: ‘MitchFest’ ends at Purdue, but could spread to Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In mid-May 2003, in what Howey Politics described as “Mitch Mania during Mitch Week,” it was President George W. Bush who coined the political slogan for a Hoosier generation. Mitch Daniels was the man of the hour when President Bush came to the...
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Wawa plans to expand to Indiana markets
Wawa is typically considered an “East Coast” thing. But it could be an Indiana thing in the years to come. The convenience store chain announced plans Wednesday to expand into markets in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Wawa officials didn’t give any indication of which cities or metropolitan areas they were eyeing for the expansion. “While […]
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
