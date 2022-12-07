ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

The Lafayette Mom Hosts 'The Great Holiday Giveaway', Enter Now!

Blair Broussard, of The Lafayette Mom, joined News15 at Noon to share about an incredible giveaway currently going on at The Lafayette Mom. Blair shares it's the perfect prize for any mom out there. The Lafayette Mom Hosts 'The Great Holiday Giveaway', Enter Now!. Blair Broussard, of The Lafayette Mom,...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro

Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Lottery Priority Open For French-Immersion School In Sunset

École Saint-Landry early lottery registration closes Jan. 1. Lindsay Smythe, École Saint-Landry School Leader, stopped by News15 at Noon to share all the details for registration. Lottery Priority Open For French-Immersion School In Sunset. École Saint-Landry early lottery registration closes Jan. 1. Lindsay Smythe, École Saint-Landry School Leader,...
SUNSET, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Dunbar Street Bridge closed in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street in Opelousas is temporarily closed for repair until further notice. “Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State has closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic as of this morning—without notification to City Administration or Council,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor on Wednesday.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy