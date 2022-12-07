Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Related
kadn.com
Puppies Are Taking Over The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, Adoption Fees Waived Through December 10th
Lynn Bourque and Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with not one, but two adorable puppies who need a loving home. Lynn says now is the time to adopt as all adoption fees are waived through December 10th. Click here to learn more!
kadn.com
The Lafayette Mom Hosts 'The Great Holiday Giveaway', Enter Now!
Blair Broussard, of The Lafayette Mom, joined News15 at Noon to share about an incredible giveaway currently going on at The Lafayette Mom. Blair shares it's the perfect prize for any mom out there. The Lafayette Mom Hosts 'The Great Holiday Giveaway', Enter Now!. Blair Broussard, of The Lafayette Mom,...
Cajun Palms transitions, soon-to-be Cajun paradise
Cajun Palms RV Resort, a great at-home getaway for families between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, is transitioning to become a Cajun paradise.
NOLA.com
'Holiday House' in Broadmoor filled with owner's happy vibes year-round
One of the many years Todd Fletcher decorated his Broadmoor home for Christmas with a tree, lights, the works, he hung a "Happy Holidays" sign over the entry door. Then he forgot about it. Other decorations went to storage when the holiday passed, but that sign remained there, still greeting...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
kadn.com
News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro
Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
Heymann Center Drops Ticketmaster, Turns to Tixly for Future Lafayette Shows
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Most folks who attend shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center are used to going through Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for shows, but that appears to be changing. The Heyman Center announced on Thursday that it was switching to a different ticket service, Tixly, going...
Opelousas Children's Christmas Parade 2022
Opelousas Children's Christmas Parade 2022 took place Thursday December 8, 2022 featuring marching bands, parade floats, community organizations and Santa Claus.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
kadn.com
Lottery Priority Open For French-Immersion School In Sunset
École Saint-Landry early lottery registration closes Jan. 1. Lindsay Smythe, École Saint-Landry School Leader, stopped by News15 at Noon to share all the details for registration. Lottery Priority Open For French-Immersion School In Sunset. École Saint-Landry early lottery registration closes Jan. 1. Lindsay Smythe, École Saint-Landry School Leader,...
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
KLFY.com
Dunbar Street Bridge closed in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street in Opelousas is temporarily closed for repair until further notice. “Due to the condition of the Dunbar Street Bridge, the State has closed the bridge to all vehicle traffic as of this morning—without notification to City Administration or Council,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor on Wednesday.
Comments / 0