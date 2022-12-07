Read full article on original website
Related
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Montana Lacks This Because Of Where We Live. Not Cool, Nature.
Montanans suffer depression at a much higher rate than most states. We even have the most depressed city in America, but it might not be because of where we live, but where we actually live. Yes, you read that right. I had my annual checkup with my doctor the other...
Western Montana’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Western Montana is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022
There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One
Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
Annoy Your Montana Neighbors with PUNtastic Holiday Decorations
After weeks of procrastination, I finally built up the courage to climb the ladder and put up my holiday lights. It is nothing special, and I did manage to pull a "Clark G" and staple my glove to the siding. But, they are up. I feel a little let down though. I feel I could bring more to the festive neighborhood, in my own smart-ass kind of way. I mean c'mon, it is kind of what my neighbors know me as anyways. Why not embrace my ability to annoy? Forget the flashing snowmen and reindeer. Inspired by the Gunderson family, I plan to make my own Winter PUN-derland for all to enjoy.
How To Deal With Snow In Montana
When Mother Nature dumps a snow load on us in western Montana, the more experienced residents (and thusly better prepared) are ready for it. Farmers Almanac predicted an entire month of snow in December 2022, and it looks like we should have heeded their warning. So we're going to need...
Avalanche Danger Soars with Heavy Snow Events in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With all the new snow that has fallen in western Montana over the past few weeks, the Director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, Jeff Carty, told KGVO News that avalanche danger has increased dramatically. Learn a New Term 'Whumpfing'. “The late October snow...
Could Montana Farmers and Ranchers be Subject to a ‘Fart Tax?’
Global warming has been the topic of many debates over the last decade. Environmentalists are forming ranks to go to battle against industries they feel are destroying the planet. They are going head to head against large corporations that are polluting water and the air. But, not only are corporations under attack. There has been a big punch recently for individuals to lower their carbon footprint, campaigns for individuals to try and produce less pollution or harmful gasses that can destroy the atmosphere.
What Montana Artist Was Streamed Most On Spotify? He’s Awesome.
When it comes to Montana artist Spotify numbers, we rank dead last. That doesn't mean we don't have some incredible talent, however. You might have been looking over your Spotify-wrapped list recently. I get it. You can't listen to the radio 24/7. I'm not busting chops. I was actually just doing the same thing, and it got me thinking, what Montana artist got the most streams? As it turns out, we're the only state in the union that doesn't have a huge "A-List" streaming band/musician. Our highest-streamed Montanan ranks dead last, but that's not to say he and his band aren't amazing, because they are. According to Stats Panda, Tim Montana is our highest-streamed Montana artist this year with a cool 29 million streams for 2022.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Yuck: Avoiding Questionable Holiday Food Choices in a Montana Christmas
Maybe we're too polite during the holidays. And that's why this time of the year we push our taste buds to point of breaking, along with our gag reflex. It is after all the season of peace, love, and harmony. So maybe that's why we're afraid to use the forceful "no thanks", multiple times when our senses are assaulted by Questionable Holiday Food Choices for Montana meals.
An Open Letter to Montana’s Youth: Don’t Do Drugs
I'm a 31-year-old radio DJ and I know you're already cringing anticipating a corny, over-the-top diatribe that you've already heard 1000 times before. Dude, I get it. But I'm not Mr. Mackey from South Park repeating the slogan "drugs are bad, mmkay"— whether you understood that reference or not, I think you get my point. The phrase "drugs are bad" is meaningless if you haven't heard the reasons why they're bad in a way that makes sense to you.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0