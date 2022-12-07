ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Trevor Ariza ’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support.

Back in September , Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle.

Bree listed “TBD” for the date of separation in the documents. In addition, she demanded primary physical and legal custody of their two children with Trevor receiving visitation.

Months later, Bree asked the court for $250k to help her pay lawyers to fight the NBA star in the divorce. Further, she claimed to need monthly child and spousal support.

In court, she said there was a “significant financial disparity” between her and Trevor. She said her job was being a stay-at-home mom to her kids.

Bree said this was at the request of Trevor.

Bree also accused Trevor of refusing to provide her with information about their finances. She said he often used the money to punish and control her during their marriage and after they split.

"Since I have filed for dissolution, Trevor has failed to provide me any meaningful support," she claimed.

She claimed Trevor "made comments stating 'you won't get anything from me, and 'you won't get what you want' and that he will be making the process difficult for me."

Bree added,"I am struggling to make ends meet while Trevor has continued to live the lavish lifestyle and just purchased his new girlfriend a brand-new Mercedes Benz."

In her plea, Bree pointed out that Trevor has pulled in $42 million from his NBA career since 2018, the year they were married.

Now, Bree filed an income and expense declaration obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In it, she said she last worked in 2008 and currently has no income. Bree said Trevor pulls in around $5 million. She reached that number based on Trevor’s player salary from 2020-2022 along with “investments and other sources of income.”

She said Trevor has yet to share his tax returns.

Her monthly expenses include $18k for a mortgage, $3,100 to cover the property taxes, $3k in child care, $5k in groceries, $4k on eating out, $3,500 on clothes, $400 for her phones, $5k on entertainment and gifts, $2k for car insurance, $500k to put into savings, $5k to pay for staff for a grand total of $55k.

Trevor has yet to respond to the request.

Comments / 45

all that 550
3d ago

5 grand for groceries what does she eat lobster and prime rib for every meal and she said she was a stay at home mom why do you need staff

Reply(2)
22
Chris Brown
3d ago

boo hoo. The court system needs to stop letting these women try to use those kids as a come, because she didn't bring nothing to the table, says she was a stay at home mom and He didn't give her any control or knowledge of the finances but now she wants the judge to award her, from what I read it sounds like she good with having nothing.

Reply
14
Jay Bird
3d ago

wow 5000.00 groceries and 4000.00 eating out. Bih you got issues for real, no wonder he ain't with you. Your definitely money hungry, and I bet she didn't grow up on a quarter of that income.

Reply
11
 

