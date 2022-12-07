Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Some Fans Called Her Out For Women In Action Movies Comments
After fans called her out for what she said about women in action movies, Jennifer Lawrence responded.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lawrence explains how Hunger Games changed action movies
Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is here, which sees Oscar hopefuls in conversation with one another. Jennifer Lawrence, who is promoting the Apple film Causeway, and Viola Davis, who is promoting the historical action movie The Woman King were paired with one another. This led Viola Davis to ask Lawrence about The Hunger Games.
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies female-led action movie remark after she was roasted: ‘It came out wrong’
She’s testifying in the court of JLaw. Following a firestorm of criticism, actress Jennifer Lawrence is clarifying false remarks she made earlier concerning woman-led action movies. The Oscar-winning actress issued the alleged correction Thursday while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was my blunder and it came out wrong,” Lawrence, 32, admitted in the interview regarding her alleged slip of the tongue. The controversy was initially sparked a day earlier after “American Hustle” star declared herself the first ever female action lead during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Viola Davis. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put...
Twitter Roasts Jennifer Lawrence For Saying She’s The First Woman To Lead An Action Film
The backlash comes after the “Hunger Games” actor made the controversial comments in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” segment.
'Outnumbered' KOs Jennifer Lawrence's claim she was the first female lead in action movie: 'Really sad'
Fox News' 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence's interview with Variety and her statement that her role in "The Hunger Games" was the first female lead in an action movie on 'Outnumbered.'
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
EW.com
Top Gun: Maverick wins another major pre-Oscars award as Best Picture chances soar
Tom Cruise's blockbuster sequel triumphed with prizes from the Producers Guild of America, the National Board of Review, and the AFI Awards. Top Gun: Maverick is hitting peak altitude at a key point in the 2023 Oscars race. After winning prizes from the National Board of Review and the Producers...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Albany Herald
Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year's CNN Heroes
Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place. CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of "Severance," Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and Tenoch Huerta of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who will serve as award presenters.
Albany Herald
‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc Unveils Meghan Markle’s Niece: 5 Things to Know About Ashleigh Hale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Harry & Meghan, Episodes 1-3.] Netflix‘s new docuseries Harry & Meghan has dropped its first three episodes and among the biggest revelations is the connection between Meghan Markle and her niece Ashleigh Hale.
Albany Herald
The most cringeworthy moments from 'The White Lotus'
Acclaimed series "The White Lotus" — which explores the lives of affluent guests in the playground of a sumptuous resort and the problems they run into while interacting with the locals and each other — was created by Mike White, who can be considered a maestro of cringe.
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Comments / 0