Alabama State

Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

According to walkoffame.com , Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.

Spencer is a native of Montgomery, Ala. and holds a Liberal Arts degree from Auburn University.

Spencer started her acting career in television with small roles in “The X-Files” and “Ugly Betty.” Her first film role came in 1996’s “A Time to Kill,” directed by Joel Schumacher.

She received critical acclaim for her work in 2011’s “The Help,” a role that earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed up her win with two more Oscar nominations for the films “Hidden Figures” in 2017 and “The Shape of Water” in 2018.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been awarding stars since 1960 in celebration of the entertainment business. Learn more about their efforts here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

