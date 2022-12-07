KingJoseph Edwards Enjoys Visit from Larry Johnson, Ohio State Commits Jermaine Mathews and Arvell Reese Earn Ohio Defensive Player of the Year Awards

Read full article on original website
Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey to Tight Ends Coach
Ohio State is promoting from within to replace Kevin Wilson as tight ends coach. Keenan Bailey, who has been with the Buckeyes since 2016 as a support staffer, is set to be Ohio State’s new tight ends coach, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning. Bailey, who currently holds...
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
Ohio State Women’s Volleyball Season Ends with Four-Set Loss to Texas in Elite Eight
Ohio State women’s volleyball’s deepest NCAA Tournament run in 18 years came to an end Saturday. In their first Elite Eight game since 2004, Ohio State split the first two sets with Texas – the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament – before dropping the next two sets to suffer a season-ending 3-1 loss (18-25, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25) to the Longhorns.
Five-Week Layoff Will Be Beneficial for Buckeye Team That Ryan Day Expects to Return to “Full Strength” For the Peach Bowl
Thirty-five days between games can only aid Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl. A five-week layoff won’t halt any inexorable scarlet and gray momentum heading into the postseason. That’s because, as you well know, there isn’t any. Ohio State limped through the back half of the regular season (literally speaking, in some cases) and inconsistent performances caught up with the Buckeyes in the crescendo of mediocrity that was the Michigan game.
Gene Smith Asks For “Additional Support” of Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness Collectives
Ohio State is making a public plea for fans to provide additional support to its NIL collectives. In Ohio State’s first direct call for fans to donate to collectives, athletic director Gene Smith urged Buckeye faithful to partner with the collectives that have helped the university's student-athletes engage in name, image and likeness opportunities, saying the organizations need more financial support to remain at the forefront of NIL in collegiate athletics.
JT Tuimoloau Named Finalist for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
JT Tuimoloau is up for a national award that pays tribute to his Polynesian ancestry. The Ohio State defensive end is one of eight finalists for this year’s Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Ohio State Women's Volleyball Wins Its Sweet 16 Matchup Against Minnesota in Four Sets and Advances to First Elite Eight Since 2004
Ohio State women's volleyball has defeated its boogeyman. Since 2004, the Buckeyes have reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament eight times. After falling short in their first seven attempts to advance to the Elite Eight, No. 3-seeded Ohio State finally broke through on Thursday in Austin, Texas, defeating No. 2-seeded Minnesota in four sets.
Tanner Holden Buzzer-Beater Gives Ohio State 67-66 Win Over Rutgers
With his first points of the night, the Wright State transfer hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 67-66 win over Rutgers in the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener. The 25th-ranked scarlet and gray slayed the Scarlet Knights in the final seconds of a conference-opening victory against a Rutgers team fresh off an emphatic win over then-No. 10 Indiana. Ohio State increased its home winning streak to five straight games with another successful effort at the Schottenstein Center.
Tanner Holden Bails Buckeyes Out With Hail Mary Heave To Beat Rutgers At the Buzzer:
Tanner Holden wasn’t even on the court when Bruce Thornton knocked down the first of two free throws to cut the Rutgers lead to two points with five seconds on the clock. At that point, the Wright State transfer had only played six minutes in the second half and hadn’t scored a point all game. But Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann wanted him on the floor for the final sequence.
