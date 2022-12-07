Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Apple Expands iCloud’s Encryption to Protect Your Photos
Apple has added what it calls new advanced security features that it says are focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud. The enhancements further protect iCloud data which includes backups, Photos, Notes, and more. The Silicon Valley giant says that it is adding these new protections...
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
Gizmodo
Everyone Will Be Able to Encrypt Their iCloud Backups Soon
Apple is making new efforts to increase user security. While the company has previously touted its overall privacy prowess, the new features are specifically meant to to safeguard iCloud accounts and iMessage. Apple unveiled three major security features in an announcement published Wednesday. The first, iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows...
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple security features, WhatsApp Bitmojis, and Google’s most searched 2022
Apple is cranking up its security features. The company is letting users boost encryption to their iCloud accounts, to make sure that data is ‘decrypted’ only on trusted devices. The new protections also shield data from government and law enforcement officials. Bitmoji-style 3D avatars are now available on...
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One iCloud Setting You Have To Stop Using Immediately
If you aren’t making good use out of your iCloud storage, now is the perfect time to do so. The cloud expertly backs up your most important files and ensures they aren’t taking up valuable storage space on your iPhone. For the most part, it provides a flawless storage system. But, like most tech features, there are always ways you can be even safer when using iCloud to back up photos, files, and other data. Tech Security Expert James Chang, senior manager of Velocity IT, says this is the one iCloud setting you have to stop using immediately.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
CoinDesk
Apple's New Encryption Policy Is a Huge Boon for Crypto
On Wednesday, Apple Inc. made an announcement that might sound minor: It will now offer end-to-end encryption for most material its users backup on its iCloud storage service. That means only a user with an authorized device will be able to access the contents of their cloud storage, in much the same way only the holder of a private key can control a bitcoin wallet. The new feature will protect photos, notes and other files for users who choose to activate it. Email, calendar and contacts material aren’t included, however, because they need to interact with multiple services. In an announcement that also outlines impressive new high-security messaging features, Apple said encrypted iCloud storage will begin rolling out worldwide in early 2023.
How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Twitter to attempt re-launch of controversial subscription service
Twitter will re-launch its subscriber program, Twitter Blue, on Monday, dusting off its controversial choice to allow users to pay for verification. In a tweet, the company said subscribers would be able to once again purchase Twitter Blue for $8 dollars per month. However, in the midst of Twitter CEO Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Apple, the company announced that iOS users would have to shell out a bit more — $11 per month. According to the company, Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to a number of perks, including the ability to upload videos in 1080p and fewer ads. Subscribers will also...
TechRadar
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone
Apple customers are set to get a welcome productiveness increase in terms of utilizing Microsoft Groups on their cellular or pill gadget. The video conferencing platform has revealed it’s engaged on bringing Image in Image mode to iPhone and iPad customers, letting them view a number of home windows directly on their gadget.
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
AOL Corp
Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers
Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists. The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do...
Apple Drops Controversial Plans To Scan iCloud Uploads For CSAM
In a recent reversal of policy, Apple has announced the company will not be searching data stored on iCloud for material related to child sexual abuse and other illegal acts. The news follows multiple complex challenges Apple has faced related to data storage and user rights as they pertain to law enforcement. Most famously, the company refused to decrypt the iPhone of the accused San Bernardino shooter in 2016, sparking a lengthy legal battle with the FBI. Courts ultimately ruled that Apple could not be compelled to violate its security without customer consent, though it became academic in the San Bernardino case when the FBI got the phone's password from another source.
Apple Insider
Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
