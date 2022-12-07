Read full article on original website
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist
A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
Study Finds a Low-Fat, Plant-Based Diet Is Best for Heart Health for All Races
A brand new examine by researchers with the Physicians Committee for Accountable Drugs (PCRM) discovered that for coronary heart well being and immunity, a low-fat, plant-based food plan was one of the simplest ways to eat, no matter race and ethnic background. The researchers studied 222 Black and white contributors and located that such a food plan might help individuals from numerous backgrounds as each teams studied confirmed related enhancements of their BMI, levels of cholesterol, and different well being metrics, with no significant variations between the 2 races.
7 Hormone-Balancing, Energy-Boosting Snacks a Dietitian Loves for Pre-Workout Fuel
Jessica Bippen, MS, RD, of @nourishedbynutrition is an excellent food and nutrition follow on social media, thanks to her accessible approach to healthy eating and living. She shares everything from recipes, skin care products, workout advice, and even mommy tips for helping kiddos get more fruits and veggies. But the one post by Bippen that we keep coming back to lately is her top hormone-balancing snacks for fueling a workout, whether it’s an early morning wake-up call or an after-work class.
As Wallet Pressures Mount, Women Look to Science-Backed Workouts Focused on Health and Wellness, According to National Fitness Leader P.volve
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, reported record holiday sales this season. The national fitness brand that upends traditional fitness norms is succeeding in its mission of revolutionizing the way women move, live and feel. P.volve reports that holiday sales are up 229 percent over last year and new member sales this holiday season have nearly doubled year over year as women prioritize overall health and wellness rather than appearances only. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005217/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly
If you’re someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you’re probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
A comprehensive guide for putting together a natural postpartum recovery diet
Adriana Urbina is an In The Know cooking contributor. Follow her on Instagram and visit her website for more. The postpartum phase is not a time for restriction, deprivation or elimination, especially when breastfeeding. During this time, you need to be consuming enough calories to account for what you’re giving out, and you have to consider that proper postpartum nutrition is vital for both physical and mental health. You can utilize food strategically to balance your hormones, mood and energy levels, but with so much information out there, it can get a little overwhelming when deciding exactly what you should be eating.
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
