ENGLEWOOD — Through 12 games, Ejiro Evero's defense has been ready for almost everything thrown its way. The Broncos defensive coordinator has led his unit into the top five of nearly every statistical category and has several players playing the best football of their careers. But Evero, while being the lone bright spot in a 3-9 season, has yet to face a challenge as tough as Sunday's — the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO