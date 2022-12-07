ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero preparing for his biggest challenge — the Kansas City Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD — Through 12 games, Ejiro Evero's defense has been ready for almost everything thrown its way. The Broncos defensive coordinator has led his unit into the top five of nearly every statistical category and has several players playing the best football of their careers. But Evero, while being the lone bright spot in a 3-9 season, has yet to face a challenge as tough as Sunday's — the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
DENVER, CO

