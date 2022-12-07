ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

US charges 8 in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than $100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that from early 2020 to around April of this year...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy