The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement

Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Giants’ Big Blueprint to pull off upset and beat Eagles in pivotal clash

These Jalen Hurts Eagles are nobody’s Rocky. More like Clubber Lang sprinting up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.  The Giants will show up anyway.  They know they will have to play the way December contenders play, not necessarily the perfect game, but damn close.  There are inalienable football truths that so often define the difference between winning and losing. … The one that looms largest over the others in Eagles-Giants on Sunday is espoused by Saquon Barkley:  “It’s the same thing as every game: Dominate the line of scrimmage. You dominate the line of scrimmage, you win football games.”  Serby’s Big Blueprint...
HOUSTON, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: The Eagles battle the Giants with a lot on the line

Ah, the NFC East. The greatest and most dominant division in football history. The toughest division in football this year belongs to its rightful position with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants once again at the forefront. The underlying truth is this: football is better when the Eagles and Giants are good and at each other’s throats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Day in the Life of the Linc: The Inside View of a Big Eagles Win

On the morning of October 16th, Lincoln Financial Field sat quiet. The day before, a few feet away, the Phillies had eliminated the Braves to fight their way to the National League Championship Series. After dominating MLS’s Eastern Conference, the Union were resting during their bye week. The Sixers were primed, waiting for opening night. Heck, even the Flyers were 2-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

