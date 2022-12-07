ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
 3 days ago

The Chargers and Dolphins have released their first injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers used Wednesday to hold a walkthrough, rather than navigate a normal practice to start the week.

As the Chargers released Wednesday's injury report, the participation is an estimation on behalf of the team.

Center Corey Linsley (concussion) remains in the league's protocol, right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) won’t practice tomorrow, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice at some point this week, and safety Derwin James (quad) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) are day-to-day.

The Dolphins held a standard Wednesday practice that featured nine players who were held out from participating or took part on a limited basis.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • S Derwin James (quad)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Limited:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
  • C Corey Linsley (concussion)
  • LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Full:

  • WR DeAndre Carter (quad)
  • C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)
  • CB Michael Davis (knee)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Dolphins injury report

Did not participate:

  • T Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral)
  • LB Melvin Ingram (rest)

Limited:

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
  • DT Raekwon Davis (knee)
  • S Eric Rowe (back)
  • TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee)
  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle)
  • WR Jaylen Waddle (fibula)
  • DT Justin Zimmer (back)

Full:

  • LB Jerome Backer (hip)
  • RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder)
  • OL Robert Jones (shoulder)
  • CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

