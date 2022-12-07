ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Speaks at QAnon-Friendly Mar-a-Lago Bash: ‘Incredible People!’

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Carlos Barria/Reuters

The backlash from meeting with a white nationalist and antisemitic rapper apparently hasn’t left Donald Trump wary of palling around with visitors to his Mar-a-Lago estate. On Tuesday evening, he spoke at, and praised attendees of, a far-right fundraiser at which QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories were on full display. “Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago,” prominent QAnon influencer Liz Crokin wrote on Telegram, adding that she spoke about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Naturally, Trump soaked up the attention. “You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here, and we hope you’re going to be back,” Trump was filmed telling attendees. A Trump campaign spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday. However, a longtime adviser previously told The Daily Beast that Trump views QAnon as a “controversial” topic and believes it’s an opportunity to “gin up outrage.”

Dee Morrow
3d ago

This man has absolutely no boundaries. He wants adoration, and he doesn't care who he gets it from. As long as they tell him how wonderful he is, they can be evil incarnate, and he wouldn't care, to him they're good.

Deja vu
3d ago

Of course he does. But he didn’t know they would be there. He doesn’t know they’re in Qanon. He thought they were just friends of others that came. 😂

George Smith
3d ago

You looking at a broken man who been lost his way. It's just catching up to him. He was always a racist. But when you don't have a lot of places to go, you go back to your start.

