Prosecution draws closer to resting case in trial over murdered Naval Academy mom

The trial over the murder of a Naval Academy mom is underway 02:13

BALTIMORE -- After more than a week with multiple witnesses each day, and hours of testimony, the prosecution in the murder case where a Naval Academy mom was shot and killed, is a step closer to resting its case.

Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 as she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends.

Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a specialist in the Anne Arundel County state's attorney's office who had reviewed hours of video, tracking the suspect on the night of the murder.

In one clip, the video showed a suspect walking into frame. That person then pulled out what appeared to be a weapon, raised a hand, and then bursts of light flashed from what appeared to be the tip of the murder weapon.

An image also showed the back of an SUV that investigators said had been shot multiple times. Investigators say a stray bullet then traveled through the trees and struck Cummings.

Wednesday, Angelo Harrod's attorney successfully made an argument to limit what the final witness could say in court.

That witness, a detective with the Annapolis Police Department, was going to describe the actions of the suspect as he appeared on the screen.

But Judge Pamela K. Alban said it would be inappropriate for that detective to draw any conclusions that the suspect could have been hiding a gun underneath his clothes.

Harrod's attorney also called for a mistrial because the jurors saw evidence that could have been prejudicial, but the judge denied his request.

The judge said she would simply instruct the jury to disregard that specific piece of evidence.