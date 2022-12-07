ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs man pleads guilty to beating girlfriend, sentenced to 10 years prison

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
Jason Axtell Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Holly Springs man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to an attack on his girlfriend last year, the Cherokee County District Attorney's office announced.

Jason Allyn Axtell, 49, formerly of California, entered a non-negotiated guilty plea Aug. 23 to two counts of family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, and other charges related to the beating of his girlfriend.

According to the district attorney's office:

Charges stem from a family violence incident that occurred on Dec. 5, 2021, in the Holly Springs home that Axtell shared with his girlfriend. The woman is a survivor of a traumatic brain injury incurred during a car accident many years prior.

While the woman was driving the couple home to Holly Springs, Axtell argued with her and hit her multiple times on the right side of her face, prosecutors said.

Inside the home, Axtell sat on top of the woman, grabbed her throat and applied enough pressure that she had difficulty breathing. He struck her on both sides of her head, on her face, and other parts of her body. The district attorney's office reported Axtell dragged her by her hair around the house, ripping clumps of hair out. He threatened her with a kitchen knife and told her he would kill her if she called her father or the police.

“This victim endured unimaginable terror in her own home by a man who purported to care for her. His assault on her was relentless and continued through the night. More than once during this assault, the defendant threatened to kill her and she thought she was going to die. After hours of abuse, he became so intoxicated that she was able to get away from him by locking herself in her bedroom, where she bravely called for help,” said Assistant District Attorney Elliot Stone, of the domestic violence unit, who prosecuted the case.

Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Axtell to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder to be served on probation.

Upon release, probation conditions include having no contact with the victim or her family and undergoing a substance abuse evaluation and treatment. He is also banned from Cherokee County.

“Jason Axtell targeted a vulnerable individual, abused and intimidated her, threatened to cause more brain damage to her, and told her no one would believe her if she called the police,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “In the end, the victim showed amazing strength in calling for help, providing details of the attack to law enforcement, and participating in the prosecution of this case. With time and support, our hope is that she fully recovers from the physical and emotional injuries he inflicted on her.”

This case was investigated by the Holly Springs Police Department.

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, odds for homicide increase by 750% for victims who have been previously strangled. Injuries from strangulation may appear to be mild, or victims may have no visible marks.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center, CFVC.org, 770-479-1703 (24/7 crisis hotline). In case of an emergency, call 911.

Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

