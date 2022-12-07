SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event. The 'This is Texas Freedom Force' is protesting the fact that the drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas, has no age limit on who can attend the show. They said their concerns are children are being exposed to an inappropriate or sexualized situations.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO