San Antonio, TX

Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight

SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion

SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire

San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school

After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event. The 'This is Texas Freedom Force' is protesting the fact that the drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas, has no age limit on who can attend the show. They said their concerns are children are being exposed to an inappropriate or sexualized situations.
Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
