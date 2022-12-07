Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into officer's truck during road construction near UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty police officer walked away without injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle near UTSA early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on North Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway on the Northwest Side. Police said the officer, who they...
foxsanantonio.com
2 years later what happened to a Texas State student who disappeared on his way home?
San Antonio — It’s been 2 years today since 21-year-old Jason Landry disappeared on his way home to Missouri City from Texas State University. Landry disappeared sometime after 11:30 pm on Dec. 13 in Luling, Texas. Today, his family announced the reward has gone up to $20,000 for...
foxsanantonio.com
Last two victims identified in Southeast side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - We now know the identities of all four people killed in a massive explosion on the city's Southeast side. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday in an underground home. 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Autobee and 36-year-old Roger Huron were identified earlier this week. Wednesday, officials announced 61-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after running people over in Blanco County, one victim dead
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday after running people over in Blanco County, killing one man. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in Johnson City.
foxsanantonio.com
TODAY: San Antonio Fire Department to give update on large Southeast Side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. CLICK HERE to watch it live. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Fire officials say the fatal Southeast explosion happened in an underground home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire officials provided an update Tuesday on the fatal Southeast explosion that occurred Friday night. Fire Chief Charles Hood says investigators have ruled out drugs and explosive devices as causes. Fire officials said that the explosion happened at an underground home on the KBar Services property,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
foxsanantonio.com
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire
San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
foxsanantonio.com
Officer forced to fatally shoot inmate after attempting to escape at hospital
KYLE, Texas – A Hays Correction Officer was forced to fatally shoot an inmate after he tried to escape while getting medical treatment. The incident happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. at Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas. The Hays County Sheriff said that the officer was guarding the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
foxsanantonio.com
Jason Landry: Prayer vigil held on two-year anniversary for missing Texas State student
LULING, Texas — Two years later and there’s still no sign of Texas State University student Jason Landry. He disappeared while driving home to Missouri City and his car was later found crashed and abandoned near Luling. It's the love, laughter, and hugs Landry’s family members say they...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents react to 8-year-old who brought gun and knives to school
After a loaded gun and 2 knives were found with an 8 year old at Rose Garden Elementary, a school within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. A press release from the district and the Schertz Police Department was sent out at 2:35 p.m. Despite the release, some parents are...
foxsanantonio.com
19-year-old hospitalized after shots fired outside Circle K on North Side, police say
SANA TNONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Circle K store on the city’s North Side Tuesday evening. Officials were called to the 8200 block of Broadway, just off Loop 410. Police said a 19-year-old was shot several times and was...
foxsanantonio.com
Northwest highway reopens after rollover crash forces early morning closure
SAN ANTONIO - A northwest highway has reopened after a rollover crash forced an early morning closure. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Interstate 10 near De Zavala Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he rolled over from the feeder road on to the eastbound lane...
foxsanantonio.com
Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec
SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event. The 'This is Texas Freedom Force' is protesting the fact that the drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas, has no age limit on who can attend the show. They said their concerns are children are being exposed to an inappropriate or sexualized situations.
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Softball coach arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with young girl
SAN ANTONIO – A female softball coach has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl. The parents of the juvenile met with the Converse Police Department on Monday to report the alleged inappropriate relationship their daughter had with her softball coach. 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval...
foxsanantonio.com
Pelaez pushing ban on overnight 18-wheeler parking on residential streets
SAN ANTONIO - It's annoying and potentially dangerous to find an 18-wheeler parked on your street or in front of your house. District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is doing something about it. "We've heard loud and clear from our constituents and home owners that their neighborhood is not the place...
foxsanantonio.com
Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
Comments / 0