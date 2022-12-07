Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
Related
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero preparing for his biggest challenge — the Kansas City Chiefs
ENGLEWOOD — Through 12 games, Ejiro Evero's defense has been ready for almost everything thrown its way. The Broncos defensive coordinator has led his unit into the top five of nearly every statistical category and has several players playing the best football of their careers. But Evero, while being the lone bright spot in a 3-9 season, has yet to face a challenge as tough as Sunday's — the Kansas City Chiefs.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
Kansas City's Friday practice sheds some new light on potential availability for Sunday.
Chiefs seeking to extend win streak over Broncos to 14
KANSAS CITY (9-3) at DENVER (3-9) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chiefs by 9 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Kansas City 4-8, Denver 4-8. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 69-54. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 28-24 on Jan. 8, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High. LAST WEEK:...
Broncos' order of picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Denver Broncos do not have their own first- or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft after trading them to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade earlier this year, but they do have three total picks in the first three rounds. Broncos general manager George...
Here’s how the KC Chiefs can leave Denver with a victory vs. the Broncos in Week 14
It’s strength vs. strength when the Chiefs’ offense matches up against the Broncos’ defense.
Report: Odell Beckham’s Free Agency ‘In a Holding Pattern’
The free agent wide receiver visited with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys recently.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add a big offensive tackle to their recruiting class.
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0