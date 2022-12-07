ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
LOUISIANA STATE
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
TEXAS STATE
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
‘Tripledemic’ impacts Texas hospitals amid ongoing staffing crisis

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Statewide cases of influenza (flu), COVID-19 and RSV are not only affecting families but hospitals too as they deal with the ongoing staffing crisis. Kirstine Openshaw’s four-year-old son has a congenital heart defect and her nine-month-old son is a preemie with laryngomalacia. Both got sick.
TEXAS STATE
AAA Texas: Gas prices continue downward trend

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average has dropped now for eight consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.733 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
TEXAS STATE
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez. The attack involving at least three vehicles carrying armed men was likely a hijacking attempt, as migrants have become a commodity to drug cartels, said Chihuahua state police Chief Gilberto Loya.
TEXAS STATE

