(Iowa City) -- A University of Iowa Hospitals spokesperson says they treated 10 to 15 people following the explosion Thursday at the bean crushing plant in Marengo. Homes and businesses near the Heartland Crush facility in Marengo were evacuated as a thick black plume of smoke rose from the building. U-I Doctor Teri Brennan says the majority of those treated were in the minor to moderate category -- with one in the red or serious category. Brennan says they had variety of injuries ranging from routine minor cuts and scrapes to burns and trauma. There's no word yet on what may've caused the fire.

MARENGO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO