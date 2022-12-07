ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna wrestling dominates home triangular over Century, Austin

For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet. The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular. Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20 ...
OWATONNA, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth East tops Coon Rapids 8-3

The Duluth East boy’s hockey team hosted Coon Rapids on Friday at Heritage Center. The Greyhounds are 2-4 on the season, looking to win back-to-back games. Ian Christian opened the scoring for Duluth East with his fifth goal of the season. Hunter Cooke was able to extend the Greyhounds...
DULUTH, MN

