Owatonna wrestling dominates home triangular over Century, Austin
For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet. The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular. Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20 ...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Girls & Two Harbors Boys Grab Road Victories
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Denfeld 80 to 30. The Hilltoppers will next play against Hermantown on Saturday in Superior. In other basketball action, Two Harbors would grab a road win against Duluth Marshall 97 to 37.
Prep Basketball: Milbank, Sisseton split boys, girls doubleheader
SISSETON — Milbank and Sisseton split a high school basketball doubleheader on Thursday. Sisseton won the girls game 62-28 and Milbank took the boys game 55-45. Emmalee Nielsen notched 12...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East tops Coon Rapids 8-3
The Duluth East boy’s hockey team hosted Coon Rapids on Friday at Heritage Center. The Greyhounds are 2-4 on the season, looking to win back-to-back games. Ian Christian opened the scoring for Duluth East with his fifth goal of the season. Hunter Cooke was able to extend the Greyhounds...
Eagles light up the floor with victory over Prior Lake
You don’t have to look closely along the bench of the Eden Prairie girls basketball team to get the message. On the backs of the Eagles’ warm-up gear worn by every player, it’s there – in big, bold letters: “BE THE LIGHT” “It’s easy when you’re not making shots to be negative about it,” explains [...]
