For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet. The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular. Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20 ...

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO