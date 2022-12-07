ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Deion Sanders takes jab at Vince Dooley during his recruitment

Deion Sanders has been a head coach in college football for almost 3 years now. In that time, Sanders' coaching methods have been, for lack of a better word, "unorthodox". Recently a video surfaced of Sanders telling players of his new team to transfer because he was bringing "his own guys".
ATHENS, GA
Owner Speaks Out on Decision to Fire GM

View the original article to see embedded media. Amy Adams Strunk wants people to fear the Tennessee Titans. As such, she is not afraid to make difficult decisions, such as this week’s move to fire general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus highly successful seasons. “I told the fans from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Duke treasure posts career-high for Spurs

On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 14 at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are two-point underdogs on the road this weekend at the Detroit Lions. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, with a “magic number” of one to close out the division. Detroit is 5-7 after impaling the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13. But the Lions have to win about four or five games to finish the season for a chance at the postseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings

The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers

In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
GREEN BAY, WI
Washington takes on Indiana, aims to break 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Indiana. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

