Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas cleans up from record Keystone Pipeline spill
Residents of northeastern Kansas were holding their noses Sunday as crews worked to clean up the county’s largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years. A ruptured connection in the Keystone pipeline Wednesday leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek in rural Washington County, 175 miles northwest of Kansas City, operator TC Energy said. Last week’s spill — which was large enough to almost fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool — was bigger than all of the previous spills of the 2,700 mile line combined, according to federal data. There had been 22 previous Keystone pipeline spills since the system’s inception in 2010...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
NJ plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
WMTW
Fact checking Maine's first in the nation fossil fuel divestment law
When Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who's steered the state to combat climate change, signed a bill into law requiring Maine to divest public funds from fossil fuel stocks in June 2021, Maine became the first state in the country to mandate that divestment through legislation. Rep. Maggie O’Neil, 33,...
Oil and gas industry groups suing feds over quarterly lease sales
(The Center Square) – Oil and gas industry groups are suing the federal government for not holding oil and gas lease sales in the third quarter of this year. The lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, lists U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Land Management, which manages most energy development on federal lands, as respondents. The Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming argue the quarterly lease sales are required...
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Senate passes bill expanding drilling on state land; dubbing gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS – Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill for oil and gas on state-owned lands, including state parks. The legislation would also create a broad new legal definition of “green energy” – a term that...
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) introduced a bill to streamline the permitting process and build more infrastructure for gas pipelines across the country, as well as approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion.
Ohio Senate votes to redefine ‘green energy’ to include fossil fuels and drilling in state parks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. House Bill 507 was originally called “the chicken bill,” aimed at regulating the number of poultry chicks that can be sold in lots. But this week, during a frenzy of lame-duck legislating, Republicans in the Ohio Senate amended the bill to change a scientific definition and approve oil and gas drilling in state parks for basically anyone who applies.
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s...
Biden pushes solar, wind projects on western land owned by the government
The Biden administration is hoping to use hundreds of millions of acres owned by the government to start building solar and wind energy facilities in western states.
Spadea says it’s time for a ‘work-at-home mom’ tax credit in NJ
The number of households in New Jersey that have at least one parent staying home has nearly doubled with a 71% increase in 2021 compared to 2019. If you look at the estimated 3+ million households in the Garden State, with about a million with kids, that equals between 90-100 thousand parents at home. So, 10% of households with kids have a parent at home.
Biden Administration OKs $1.1 Billion to Keep California’s Last Nuclear Plant Open
The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Santa Barabara as part of the national effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to...
Pennsylvania panel updates anti-discrimination regulations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state panel on Thursday narrowly approved new definitions of sex, religious creed and race in Pennsylvania's anti-discrimination regulations, with three members appointed by Democrats in favor and two Republican appointees voting no. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission signed off on the set of definitions that concern the types of employment, housing, education and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the state Human Relations Commission. Supporters said the definitions will provide greater clarity to people who bring such complaints as well as the employers, organizations and others who must defend against them, while...
Biden leaves Americans in cold on nuclear power
It's been a busy week of news and analysis. From nuclear energy to Senate shakeups, let our columnists and contributors catch you up.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0