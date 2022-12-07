ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Kansas cleans up from record Keystone Pipeline spill

Residents of northeastern Kansas were holding their noses Sunday as crews worked to clean up the county’s largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years. A ruptured connection in the Keystone pipeline Wednesday leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek in rural Washington County, 175 miles northwest of Kansas City, operator TC Energy said. Last week’s spill — which was large enough to almost fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool — was bigger than all of the previous spills of the 2,700 mile line combined, according to federal data. There had been 22 previous Keystone pipeline spills since the system’s inception in 2010...
Fact checking Maine's first in the nation fossil fuel divestment law

When Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who's steered the state to combat climate change, signed a bill into law requiring Maine to divest public funds from fossil fuel stocks in June 2021, Maine became the first state in the country to mandate that divestment through legislation. Rep. Maggie O’Neil, 33,...
Oil and gas industry groups suing feds over quarterly lease sales

(The Center Square) – Oil and gas industry groups are suing the federal government for not holding oil and gas lease sales in the third quarter of this year. The lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, lists U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Land Management, which manages most energy development on federal lands, as respondents. The Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming argue the quarterly lease sales are required...
Ohio Senate votes to redefine ‘green energy’ to include fossil fuels and drilling in state parks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. House Bill 507 was originally called “the chicken bill,” aimed at regulating the number of poultry chicks that can be sold in lots. But this week, during a frenzy of lame-duck legislating, Republicans in the Ohio Senate amended the bill to change a scientific definition and approve oil and gas drilling in state parks for basically anyone who applies.
Spadea says it’s time for a ‘work-at-home mom’ tax credit in NJ

The number of households in New Jersey that have at least one parent staying home has nearly doubled with a 71% increase in 2021 compared to 2019. If you look at the estimated 3+ million households in the Garden State, with about a million with kids, that equals between 90-100 thousand parents at home. So, 10% of households with kids have a parent at home.
Pennsylvania panel updates anti-discrimination regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state panel on Thursday narrowly approved new definitions of sex, religious creed and race in Pennsylvania's anti-discrimination regulations, with three members appointed by Democrats in favor and two Republican appointees voting no. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission signed off on the set of definitions that concern the types of employment, housing, education and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the state Human Relations Commission. Supporters said the definitions will provide greater clarity to people who bring such complaints as well as the employers, organizations and others who must defend against them, while...
