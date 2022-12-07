Read full article on original website
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for 4th Consecutive Game vs. Cowboys
HOUSTON — When the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, their defense will have its most challenging task of the season. The Cowboys have established themselves as a top-five offense, averaging 27.8 points while scoring 40 or more on three separate occasions. Houston's...
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Wildcats
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
NFL Draft Profile: Anfernee Orji, Linebacker, Vanderbilt Commodores
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalists
Honolulu, HI (December 8, 2022) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today eight Finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The eight...
Owner Speaks Out on Decision to Fire GM
View the original article to see embedded media. Amy Adams Strunk wants people to fear the Tennessee Titans. As such, she is not afraid to make difficult decisions, such as this week’s move to fire general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus highly successful seasons. “I told the fans from...
Comparing Caleb Williams in 2022 to Oregon Heisman winner Marcus Mariota in 2014
Caleb Williams is poised to make history for the Pac-12 Conference. He is likely to become the first Pac-12 Heisman Trophy winner since Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014. Mariota did one thing Caleb Williams did not: Lead his team to the College Football Playoff. However, Mariota faced a weak Arizona team in the Pac-12 Championship Game, whereas USC faced a much stronger Utah team.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
Carson Palmer: USC Heisman Trophy profile
With Caleb Williams being a near-lock to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, it is worth noting the USC Heisman winner whose season most closely parallels Williams’ journey: Carson Palmer. If you think about it, the 2022 and 2002 USC seasons have a lot in common. We...
