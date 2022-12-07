ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.

During an investigation, another male who has not been identified was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of official business, but both are unrelated to Shears’ cause of death.

According to the release, the case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information should contact the department at 419-673-1268.

