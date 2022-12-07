ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Casper Historic Trail Celebrates Holidays on the Homestead

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosted its annual "Holidays on the Homestead" for the first time since the pandemic. Lezlie Oliver is a director with the trail center, she said she's been there a little less than a full year. She hails from Arizona and Florida and is so far loving it in Casper. "It's been really fun and I've enjoyed meeting new people," said Oliver.
Visit Prairie Field Services for their December Meet and Greet and upcoming Job Fair

Prairie Field Services is excited to invite the Casper community to visit their office for a Meet and Greet on Dec. 14, 2022, and a Job Fair on Jan. 11, 2023. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visit Prairie Field Services at 3019 Salt Creek Highway in Casper for a Meet and Greet Open House at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see what we’re all about and get to know the team that makes it all happen.
Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
Casper Restauranteur’s Classic Car Victim of Alleged Hit & Run

She calls it 'Baby.' B-A-B-Y Baby. Jacquie Anderson, owner and operator of The Bluebird Restaurant (Cheese Barrel) in Downtown Casper, announced on Facebook that her prized car, a vintage Model A Ford Sedan, was the victim of an alleged hit and run which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10.
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
‘Wind’s Home’ on exhibit through Jan. 11, 2023

The “Wind’s Home” exhibit of photos taken by Eric Krszjzaniek will be on display through Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023. Krszjzaniek’s photographic art captures the rural Wyoming Landscape. Krszjzaniek’s work has been selected for multiple Governor’s Capital Art Exhibitions and shown in Laramie, Wyoming. A lecturer at the...
