PHOTOS: Casper Historic Trail Celebrates Holidays on the Homestead
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosted its annual "Holidays on the Homestead" for the first time since the pandemic. Lezlie Oliver is a director with the trail center, she said she's been there a little less than a full year. She hails from Arizona and Florida and is so far loving it in Casper. "It's been really fun and I've enjoyed meeting new people," said Oliver.
Santa’s Helpers Busy at Work: Casper Women Create Holiday Workshop to Help NCSD Students in Need
"If you listen closely, you’ll hear the joyful sounds of laughter and holiday spirit spilling out of a small classroom tucked away in the corner of NCSD’s Student Support Services building. Wrapping, laughter, and joy abound...you’ll find two of Santa’s very best helpers busy at work when you walk through the doors."
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Humane Society is calling for artists to submit work for a “Paws for Art” fundraising show that will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Backwards Distilling Co., 214 S. Wolcott St. The theme for the show is “Forever Wyoming,” and donated...
Two Casper Women Ensure Natrona County Students In Need Don’t Go Without Each Christmas
You've probably not heard their names before. They prefer to stay in the background; Santa's shop, if you will. But two women named Greta Hinderliter and Theresa Boomer make sure, every year, that Natrona County students don't go without for Christmas. The Natrona County School District recently profiled these two...
Altitude Veterinary Hospital looks to aid Metro Animal Shelter with donation drive
CASPER, Wyo. — December is known as the giving season, and this year those at Altitude Veterinary Hospital aim to ensure that our four-legged friends are able to enjoy gifts, too, with a donation drive supporting Metro Animal Shelter. “We know that this time of year, they’re really filled...
Visit Prairie Field Services for their December Meet and Greet and upcoming Job Fair
Prairie Field Services is excited to invite the Casper community to visit their office for a Meet and Greet on Dec. 14, 2022, and a Job Fair on Jan. 11, 2023. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visit Prairie Field Services at 3019 Salt Creek Highway in Casper for a Meet and Greet Open House at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see what we’re all about and get to know the team that makes it all happen.
‘Tis the Season: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Happening at David Street Station Friday
It's time to deck the halls with boughs of holly (fa la la la la la la la la). 'Tis also the season to be jolly and if you're looking for a little merriment, then David Street Station just might be the place for you. As part of their 'Den'...
Pictures With Santa (And a Horse!) Benefitting Casper Humane Society
You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we're telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to...the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team! And now, on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, you and your family can meet the big guy himself!. You can also take...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
Casper Restauranteur’s Classic Car Victim of Alleged Hit & Run
She calls it 'Baby.' B-A-B-Y Baby. Jacquie Anderson, owner and operator of The Bluebird Restaurant (Cheese Barrel) in Downtown Casper, announced on Facebook that her prized car, a vintage Model A Ford Sedan, was the victim of an alleged hit and run which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10.
Gingerbread House Contest & More at the National Historic Trails Center This Week, Casper
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper reopened Thursday after a brief closure for maintenance on Wednesday. The 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest is happening this week at the National Historic Trails Center. Contestants are welcome to display their creations December 4th through the 10th at the Center, but...
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
Crav-A-Bowl to close downtown Casper location, relaunch food truck next year
CASPER, Wyo. — Local healthy fast food restaurant Crav-A-Bowl is closing its downtown location, according to its owner, Darbi Westman. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to close down Crav-A-Bowl,” she posted on the restaurant’s social media earlier this week. In a message to...
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
‘Wind’s Home’ on exhibit through Jan. 11, 2023
The “Wind’s Home” exhibit of photos taken by Eric Krszjzaniek will be on display through Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023. Krszjzaniek’s photographic art captures the rural Wyoming Landscape. Krszjzaniek’s work has been selected for multiple Governor’s Capital Art Exhibitions and shown in Laramie, Wyoming. A lecturer at the...
