Steuben County, NY

DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania.

The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. The DEC said the spotlighting in Steuben County was “one of the more notable violations that night”.

DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOcw2_0jayrSFH00
DEC Division of Law Enforcement K9 with evidence recovered at the scene/Photo: NY DEC

ECO’s saw a white pickup truck repeatedly spotlighting fields in the southwest corner of Steuben County, the DEC release said. Officers turned on their emergency lights to try and execute a traffic stop, but the truck drove away “at a high rate of speed”, throwing a loaded rifle and spotlight out the window, according to the DEC.

The people in the truck then allegedly pulled into a dirt path in Pennsylvania and fled on foot.

The DEC said its K9 Unit, Pa. State Police, and the Pa. Game Wardens recovered al evidence and arrested two people, one of whom was a convicted felon.

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

The two received multiple tickets for violating penal and environmental laws. These charges included possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle, having an unsecured gun while operating a spotlight, and fleeing officers. They were released pending future court appearances.

Comments / 7

Steven Petryk
3d ago

You can outrun the police, but you cannot outrun the radio. They're gonna catch you sooner or later. The best unqualified legal advice I can offer is, don't break the law.

Reply
4
Badger 1
3d ago

The names would make people aware in the area they live to be more alert . That’s for sure.

Reply
4
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

