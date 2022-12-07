Read full article on original website
Results for the YWCA Festival of Trees are in!
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers held by the YWCA of Sweetwater County. Here are the results from this year’s festival on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The People’s Choice Award Winner was the colorful tree that NOWCAP Services decorated!
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
Memorial Hospital Foundation announces the 9th Red Tie Gala
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce that the 9th Red Tie Gala is set for February 4, 2023; tickets and sponsorships are currently available. “It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”
N Street Bridge in Rock Springs to close for inspection
December 9, 2022 – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and again on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work and collect core samples for evaluation.
New group exhibition featured at Western Wyoming Community College
December 9, 2022 – Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from December 9, 2022 to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8am to 10pm except for holiday closures.
Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever
Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.
SWCSD #1 board of trustees only temporarily complete
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The last half of the 2022 term for SWCSD#1 board members has been a complex one. With the official resignation of John Bettolo in October the board went through a write-in and interview process before selecting Cole Wright to fill the seat of Bettolo until the end of his term on December 1.
Friday area high school sports results/Saturday schedule
Rock Springs 62 – Buffalo 49 (Boys in Gillette) Buffalo 63 – Rock Springs 34 (Girls in Gillette) Natrona County 62 – Green River 45 (Boys in Casper) Natrona County 58 – Green River 57 (Girls in Casper) Ririe, Idaho 59 – Lyman 48 (Boys)
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 10, 2022
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 9 – December 10, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
