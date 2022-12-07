Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland
A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. The incident happened at 99th and Wentworth. Nate Rodgers reports.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday night. The man, 32, was on West 105th Street near Wentworth around 7:11 p.m. when he was shot in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police are...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail. Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday. Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes. At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
fox32chicago.com
FBI looking for two men who robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois - Two people robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. The FBI said that the robbery happened at 12:30 p.m. at 55 West Lake Cook Road. The suspects were two males, one older and one younger, both Black, wearing dark clothing. They threatened staff...
fox32chicago.com
Arraignment held for former CTA clerk accused of stealing over $350K
CHICAGO - Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan. Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges. Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund. She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'It's frustrating': Parents say they were left with many unanswered questions following 'soft lockdown'
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
fox32chicago.com
Police officer shot, suspect killed in Lombard during armed robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. - A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 4:05 p.m. at a retail store in the first block of West Roosevelt Road.
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop, find over 100 stolen parts
CHICAGO - Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters and other illegally obtained items while investigating a theft operation. On Friday, Glenwood Police Department said the patrol and investigation division busted a chop shop in the 200 block of Rose Street. Officers found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, several reciprocating...
Comments / 1