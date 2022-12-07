ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Arraignment held for former CTA clerk accused of stealing over $350K

CHICAGO - Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan. Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges. Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund. She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police officer shot, suspect killed in Lombard during armed robbery

LOMBARD, Ill. - A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 4:05 p.m. at a retail store in the first block of West Roosevelt Road.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop, find over 100 stolen parts

CHICAGO - Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters and other illegally obtained items while investigating a theft operation. On Friday, Glenwood Police Department said the patrol and investigation division busted a chop shop in the 200 block of Rose Street. Officers found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, several reciprocating...
GLENWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy