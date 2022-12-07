ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Wolves Get League Play Started With First Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Black Hills' Simon Trujillo-Nysted drives into the lane during the second half of the Wolves' 67-60 loss to Adna on Nov. 29.

At Black Hills

WOLVES 78, BOBCATS 45

Aberdeen 9 12 15 9 — 45

Home team 21 23 21 13 — 79

Aberdeen: N/A

Black Hills: Trujillo-Nysted 28, Pilon 14, Stallings 11, Rongen 9, Ellison 6, Q Morrill 3, King 3, Johnson 2, T. Morrill 2

The Black Hills boys basketball team cracked 20 points in each of the first three quarters of its 2A EvCo opener, blowing out Aberdeen 78-45 on Tuesday.

Simon Trujillo-Nysted had a tough night shooting from distance, but cleaned up inside the perimeter, finishing with a game-high 28 points. He was one of three Wolves to finish in double figures, with Harrison Pilon scoring 14 points and Johnnie Stallings adding 11. Stallings and Keegan Rongen shared the lead on the boards with nine rebounds apiece, while Jack Ellison had seven, as well as 10 steals.

As a team, the Wolves racked up 22 steals, as well as 17 assists.

Black Hills blew out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, and ballooned that gap to 44-21 by halftime.

The Wolves (1-2, 1-0 2A EvCo) will get a week off from play, before returning with a non-league matchup at 3A Kelso next Tuesday.

