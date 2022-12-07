Read full article on original website
First-ever "Hope Drive" is overwhelming success
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A first-of-its-kind event in Linton was an overwhelming success on Saturday! It was all about giving back to the community and remembering loved ones. Linton Beauty College partnered with Madi's Hope Foundation to make it happen! Madi passed away from cancer when she was just 17 years old. This foundation was her vision.
This local non-profit is looking for volunteers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is reaching out to the community to find volunteers. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is looking for two volunteers to lead Zumba and yoga classes. The non-profit serves older adults in the community and needs help making these classes possible. The activity...
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun. This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits. Visitors...
"It's been a fantastic day of love and happiness" - Whoville comes to life for Vigo County CASA's signature event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may not be snowing, but a winter wonderland has truly come to life over at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. This is all part of Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville event. This is CASA's signature event that they plan for all year long!. The goal...
West Central Veterinary Services hosting a Christmas pet food drive through December 23
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Central Veterinary Services in Rockville and Clinton are asking for donations. Right now the two locations are hosting a Christmas donation drive. Dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, as well as bedding and toys are needed. You can also bring poddy pads or litter. Staff...
Local vet clinic is looking for pet care donations
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Central Veterinary Services in Rockville and Clinton are asking for donations. Right now, the two locations are hosting a Christmas donation drive. Dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, bedding, and toys are needed. You can also bring potty pads or litter. Staff at the clinic...
Crows are back in Terre Haute - Local Businesses are using creative tactics to keep them away
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute is home to thousands of unwelcome guests: Crows!. With so many crows officially settling in Downtown Terre Haute, local businesses are doing what they can to keep the crows away. Marla Flowers is one of many people in Terre Haute that wants to keep...
Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday. Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes. The agency serves ten counties...
Habitat for Humanity hosts home warming for local family
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local family will be “home for the holidays” thanks to support from the community. Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication and housewarming today for Jessica Branz and her family. A three-bedroom house was rehabilitated with the help of The Hometown Savings Bank. The bank offered financial […]
Terre Haute man finds community, charity in pin-striping passion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute native Mike Ralston taught himself how to pin-stripe and has been pin-striping by hand for 65 years, often donating the money from his projects to charity. Currently working from his home, Ralston started pin-striping when he was a kid, but he really...
The Vigo County Fairgrounds gets a Christmas makeover ahead of CASA event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fairgrounds is looking like a winter wonderland now. This week, Vigo County CASA was out on the fairgrounds preparing for its Whoville event Saturday. So far, workers have finished wrapping gifts, making blankets, and putting together goodie bags for the kids attending.
Graduating students may have a stressful time finding jobs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colleges around the country are celebrating their winter commencements. That includes Saturday's celebration at Indiana State University. Now graduating students are looking for jobs. Searching for a job is hard enough the way that it is, but doing so right out of college can seem...
Moonlite Drive-In offers free Christmas movies for donated food
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local community organization, The Garrett Sands Kindness Project, invites you to enjoy lots of holiday cheer this weekend at the Moonlite Drive-in. The Moonlite Drive-In will have 3 nights of free admission for holiday classic double features. The 2018 animated hit “The Grinch” and the 2003 holiday classic “Elf” […]
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan
Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
Drive-able Light Displays
There are several light displays around the community that have fantastic lights out this year!. In Palestine, you can go to Leaverton Park and drive through their Christmas light display. The address to this light display is: N River Rd, Palestine, IL 62451. In Robinson, Senco has a light display...
12 Days of Christmas: Wabash Valley Goodwill for fun holiday gifts and clothes
Whether you are looking for an affordable gift idea or the perfect sweater for your holiday party, you can probably find something at Goodwill. Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc. 2702 S. 3rd Street. Terre Haute, Indiana 47802. Hours:. Monday through Friday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm. Phone: 812-235-1827. Wabash...
Santa Claus is coming to town
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa visited Clinton, Indiana today, but he did not show up on a sleigh. A fire truck escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Clinton Christmas Parade. Residents could line Mulberry Street from Third Street and Mulberry to the Clinton Community Center. Riverside Park was also lit up for the parade.
An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
