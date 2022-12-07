The St. Louis Cardinals signed catcher Willson Contreras to a lucrative five-year deal. As it turns out, it was the cheaper option as compared to the trade market. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of finding a replacement for catcher Yadier Molina who retired after this past season alongside Albert Pujols. They had a massive need at the position, and they filled it with the best player available and a name that they know quite well.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO