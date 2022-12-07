ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FanSided

Catcher trade demands from Cardinals make Willson Contreras deal even more sensible

The St. Louis Cardinals signed catcher Willson Contreras to a lucrative five-year deal. As it turns out, it was the cheaper option as compared to the trade market. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of finding a replacement for catcher Yadier Molina who retired after this past season alongside Albert Pujols. They had a massive need at the position, and they filled it with the best player available and a name that they know quite well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Willson Contreras: 'An honor to wear this uniform'

Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had every reason to smile during Friday's news conference. Contreras, after all, signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028 to join the St. Louis Cardinals. Financial terms were not revealed by the club, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $87.5 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Cardinals sign Contreras to 5-year contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced they signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract with a club option for 2028. Contreras, 30, has played seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and was the longest active tenured member of the organization when he became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, according to a release from the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers

Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels reportedly pursued Willson Contreras prior to Cardinals deal

In recent days, it was reported that the Cardinals and Astros had each given multi-year offers to catcher Willson Contreras, with the Cardinals eventually winning the bidding by giving him a five-year, $87.5M deal. However, there was one other team apparently at the table, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Angels were one of the teams outbid by the Cards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

