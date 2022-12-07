Paddy Pimblett won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday night, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.Liverpudlian Pimblett, one of the fatest rising stars in the UFC, entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a 3-0 record in the promotion and three stoppages to his name.The 27-year-old was repeatedly tagged with hard left hooks from Gordon in the first round, however, before arresting momentum by landing a couple of combinations as the round progressed. Pimblett tripped the American late in the round, but Gordon...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 32 MINUTES AGO