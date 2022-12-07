Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler. “I think at this point he’ll...
Champ Liz Carmouche, ex-champ Juliana Velasquez on weight for Bellator 289 rematch
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche’s first attempted title defense is official after the Bellator 289 weigh-ins. Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) made weight without issue for her Bellator 289 rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) on Friday in Connecticut. In the video above, check...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett wins controversial decision as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev draw
Paddy Pimblett won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday night, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.Liverpudlian Pimblett, one of the fatest rising stars in the UFC, entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a 3-0 record in the promotion and three stoppages to his name.The 27-year-old was repeatedly tagged with hard left hooks from Gordon in the first round, however, before arresting momentum by landing a couple of combinations as the round progressed. Pimblett tripped the American late in the round, but Gordon...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White still wants ‘Notorious’ comeback fight in 2023
Conor McGregor may look like a Welterweight these days, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still looking to match him up against a Lightweight when he eventually returns in 2023. That’s according to a new yet-to-be released interview from ESPN MMA between Brett Okamoto and UFC President, Dana White. ESPN...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Raul Rosas Jr. Gets Words of Encouragement From Conor McGregor Ahead of Historic UFC Debut
Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
Dana White confirms Glover Teixeira will likely face the winner of UFC 282’s main event next: “It will be Glover”
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Glover Teixeira will be fighting for gold next time out. The Brazilian has been out of action since his title defense against Jiri Prochazka in June. At UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on a fight for the ages. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the final round, ‘Denisa’ secured a shocking fifth-round submission win.
Centre Daily
‘I’ll be watching it on TNT and I hope you will too’: Phil Mickelson, like all of us, is ready for Tiger Woods and The Match VII
Phil Mickelson was a stalwart of The Match franchise. He played Tiger Woods in the original at the Wynn in Las Vegas — where he was victorious. He partnered with Peyton Manning to take down Woods and Tom Brady in the second edition. Mickelson then paired with Charles Barkley and beat Steph Curry and Manning. However, in Match IV, he and Brady lost to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.
Comments / 0