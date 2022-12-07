‘Wednesday’: Fans and Even the Cast Want a ‘Wenclair’ Romance for Wednesday and Enid

While Wednesday Addams solves gruesome murders, fans zeroed in on the possible unspoken romance between her and her colorful roommate Enid Sinclair. The Netflix series has the two polar opposite characters build a friendship, but fans believe there is more than being roommates. Officially named “Wenclair,” the Wednesday cast is all on board and rooting for the dynamic duo.

Wednesday and Enid during the Poe Cup in 'Wednesday'

Wednesday breaks character and hugs Enid in the ‘Wednesday’ finale

When Wednesday first meets Enid, there is a striking difference between the two Nevermore students . Enid is the epitome of bright, colorful, and optimistic. It is all to Wednesday’s utter horror, as Morticia explains her daughter is allergic to color. As the series progresses, Enid tries her best to appeal to her new roommate and have her dark social wings spread.

It does work as Enid becomes Wednesday’s unofficial partner in crime, alongside Thing, to help solve the murder mystery . But due to Wednesday’s inability to empathize, she pushed away Enid’s genuine concern for her. They even “break up” and Enid rooms with Yoko at one point.

Fans saw how Wednesday’s cold heart began to melt thanks to Enid’s natural kindness. By the Wednesday finale , hell breaks loose when Wednesday discovers who the Hyde is and who its real master is . Enid comes to the rescue when her friend is kidnapped and Nevermore is in danger.

She finally wolfs out to fight the Hyde to save her friend and the others. As Wednesday saves Nevermore, Enid is the first to hug her. In a surprising twist, for the first time, Wednesday lets go of all her inhibitions and hugs her back. It is an emotional display as Wednesday finally closes her eyes in relief, but it also fuels the Wenclair romance.

The cast have commented on wanting a ‘Wenclair’ romance for the ‘Wednesday’ characters

The relationship between Wednesday and Enid has fans believing it is beyond friendship and ship them as Wenclair. While fans enjoyed the complex love triangle between Xavier and Tyler , Wenclair has won over fans’ hearts. While the Netflix series has not openly expressed a possible romance, the cast is also eager to see it happen.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Percy Hynes White have all subtly hinted at Enid and Wednesday being in love. In an interview with TV Guide , Ortega gave her thoughts on who the mystery stalker could be. But the real takeaway was the actor saying, “Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday.”

Enid and Wednesday hugging in 'Wednesday' finale

The not-so-subtle hints do not end there. According to Netflix Life , Ortega and Myers spoke with Pride about the Wenclair romance in Wednesday . Ortega commented, “In a perfect world, we would have been a thing.” Meanwhile, Myers referred to the popular Vine of “And they were roommates,” implying a relationship beyond the surface.

Ortega and Myer’s co-star, Percy Hynes White, is also on board the Wenclair train. In an interview with Young Hollywood , White discussed the series’ romance storyline and admits, “If she’s gonna be romantic with anybody, its gotta be Enid. That’s all I’m thinking.”

Jenna Ortega did not want a love triangle for Wednesday

When thinking about the macabre teen, the idea of romance does not come easily. While Morticia and Gomez have becomes the epitome of a devoted couple, the idea of Wednesday dating seems bizarre. Yet Netflix’s Wednesday gives her not one romance but a love triangle. She captures the attention of Xavier, who have known each other since childhood, and Tyler, the sheriff’s son.

Ortega reveals she initially fought a gainst her character having a love triangle in Wednesday . The actor explains Wednesday has other priorities and is not “boy crazy.” Even White explains in his interview that Wednesday is “above romance” after dealing with everything in the series, like uncovering her crush is a serial killer.

