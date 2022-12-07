ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Wednesday’: Fans and Even the Cast Want a ‘Wenclair’ Romance for Wednesday and Enid

By Gabriela Silva
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

While Wednesday Addams solves gruesome murders, fans zeroed in on the possible unspoken romance between her and her colorful roommate Enid Sinclair. The Netflix series has the two polar opposite characters build a friendship, but fans believe there is more than being roommates. Officially named “Wenclair,” the Wednesday cast is all on board and rooting for the dynamic duo.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Wednesday .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa4UP_0jayqhdv00
Wednesday and Enid during the Poe Cup in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Wednesday breaks character and hugs Enid in the ‘Wednesday’ finale

When Wednesday first meets Enid, there is a striking difference between the two Nevermore students . Enid is the epitome of bright, colorful, and optimistic. It is all to Wednesday’s utter horror, as Morticia explains her daughter is allergic to color. As the series progresses, Enid tries her best to appeal to her new roommate and have her dark social wings spread.

It does work as Enid becomes Wednesday’s unofficial partner in crime, alongside Thing, to help solve the murder mystery . But due to Wednesday’s inability to empathize, she pushed away Enid’s genuine concern for her. They even “break up” and Enid rooms with Yoko at one point.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: What is the Age Rating of the Netflix Series? And is it Appropriate for Young Audiences?

Fans saw how Wednesday’s cold heart began to melt thanks to Enid’s natural kindness. By the Wednesday finale , hell breaks loose when Wednesday discovers who the Hyde is and who its real master is . Enid comes to the rescue when her friend is kidnapped and Nevermore is in danger.

She finally wolfs out to fight the Hyde to save her friend and the others. As Wednesday saves Nevermore, Enid is the first to hug her. In a surprising twist, for the first time, Wednesday lets go of all her inhibitions and hugs her back. It is an emotional display as Wednesday finally closes her eyes in relief, but it also fuels the Wenclair romance.

The cast have commented on wanting a ‘Wenclair’ romance for the ‘Wednesday’ characters

The relationship between Wednesday and Enid has fans believing it is beyond friendship and ship them as Wenclair. While fans enjoyed the complex love triangle between Xavier and Tyler , Wenclair has won over fans’ hearts. While the Netflix series has not openly expressed a possible romance, the cast is also eager to see it happen.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Percy Hynes White have all subtly hinted at Enid and Wednesday being in love. In an interview with TV Guide , Ortega gave her thoughts on who the mystery stalker could be. But the real takeaway was the actor saying, “Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofX8d_0jayqhdv00
Enid and Wednesday hugging in ‘Wednesday’ finale | via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Has a Few Interesting Ideas of Who the Mystery Stalker Is in the Cliffhanger

The not-so-subtle hints do not end there. According to Netflix Life , Ortega and Myers spoke with Pride about the Wenclair romance in Wednesday . Ortega commented, “In a perfect world, we would have been a thing.” Meanwhile, Myers referred to the popular Vine of “And they were roommates,” implying a relationship beyond the surface.

Ortega and Myer’s co-star, Percy Hynes White, is also on board the Wenclair train. In an interview with Young Hollywood , White discussed the series’ romance storyline and admits, “If she’s gonna be romantic with anybody, its gotta be Enid. That’s all I’m thinking.”

Jenna Ortega did not want a love triangle for Wednesday

When thinking about the macabre teen, the idea of romance does not come easily. While Morticia and Gomez have becomes the epitome of a devoted couple, the idea of Wednesday dating seems bizarre. Yet Netflix’s Wednesday gives her not one romance but a love triangle. She captures the attention of Xavier, who have known each other since childhood, and Tyler, the sheriff’s son.

Ortega reveals she initially fought a gainst her character having a love triangle in Wednesday . The actor explains Wednesday has other priorities and is not “boy crazy.” Even White explains in his interview that Wednesday is “above romance” after dealing with everything in the series, like uncovering her crush is a serial killer.

RELATED: Why Some Fans Feel Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ ‘Botched’ the Original Charm of the Franchise and Its Characters

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast

Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
People

Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

237K+
Followers
122K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy