Read full article on original website
Kristina Cordova
6d ago
Guns don't pull the trigger people do! Even if taken away legally do you honestly think the criminals will not have them?! Proud gun owner and will protect my right to protect my family!
Reply(1)
2
Related
KRDO
Walsenburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder, accused of stabbing a victim four times
WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walsenburg man faces a murder-two charge after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times and leaving him for dead. According to court documents, a deputy with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 210 block of W. Pinon St. at 9:31 a.m. At the scene, the deputy went up to an RV suspected to be where the victim was living. The deputy saw clothing that appeared to be covered with blood on the stairs leading into the RV.
KKTV
Colorado bail bondsman facing murder charge; arrest papers released
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are new details about what authorities say led to the death of a wanted man inside a southern Colorado home. Alamosa bail bondsman, Robert Thrash, is accused of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. As of Tuesday night, he is in Alamosa County Jail on a $750,000 cash-only bond.
KKTV
WATCH: Undersheriff in Colorado will not face charges tied to shooting in Rio Grande County
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home donated Christmas gifts. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home...
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Police Department – Shooting Update
Alamosa, CO – It was determined that a bondsman and an associate made entry into a residence at 2909 W. 6th Street in Alamosa yesterday, 12/08/2022, seeking Phil Lucero, a 28-year old Alamosa resident who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. The bondsman and associate made entry into the residence where a struggle ensued and Lucero was shot along with one of the bondsmen. Lucero succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to the local emergency room. The bondsman associate who was also shot was identified as David Heinstein, 29-year old Costilla County resident, and was flown out to a front range hospital where he underwent surgery and his current condition is stable.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Suspect identified in Blanca active shooter incident
ALAMOSA — The Blanca Police Department has released the name of the male arrested in connection with the active shooter incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Blanca in Costilla County. In a statement posted on the BPD Facebook page Wednesday night, the subject was...
Comments / 5