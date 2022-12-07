ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Associated Press

Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said Friday she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. No matter how difficult that was. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we have left in the season. There could be a lot more hopefully in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”
atozsports.com

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Titans: Friday injury report

Considering the extremely physical nature of football, injuries are a big deal in the NFL. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-5 Tennessee Titans. It sounds like the team was being precautionary when it held Andre Cisco...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
