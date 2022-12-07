ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

On The Right Track Cafe to open Jenkintown location next month

On The Right Track Cafe has been a favorite Glenside breakfast and lunch spot for years, and a second location in Jenkintown is expected to open by mid-January. The new location will be at 609 York Road in the same building which currently houses a parking garage and Jenkins Storage.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events

Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at These Montco Farms

The family adventure of cutting a live Christmas tree is one requiring good timing. Fell it too early, and decorators run the risk of it drying out prematurely. Waiting too long runs the risk of being left with options that Charlie Brown got stuck with. This week, a tree-shopper’s sweet spot timing-wise, may be helpful in finding beautiful boughs. The recommendations come from Lisal Dukart at Main Line Today.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia

Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green

The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored.Photo byHistoric Trappe. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
TRAPPE, PA
