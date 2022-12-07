Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Philadelphia Receives Its Sixth Bus of Migrants From Texas Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Raise a Glass to the 2022 Holidays with Plenty of Locally Crafted Potables That Pop
Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries across Montgomery County are working to ensure a festive 2022 holiday season. In the light of Hanukkah candles, the Christmas yule log, and Diwali fireworks, the winter holidays shine even brighter with seasonal drinks from Montco. The county’s array of inventive breweries, wineries, and distilleries bringing...
Quakertown Mexican Restaurant Offers Unique Dishes, Specialty Coffee, and Much More
The new eating establishment is offering food and drinks from a founder with a unique backstory. A new dining spot in the Bucks County area is offering some special food and drink options for those liking for something new. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new establishment for WFMZ 69. Tacos...
glensidelocal.com
On The Right Track Cafe to open Jenkintown location next month
On The Right Track Cafe has been a favorite Glenside breakfast and lunch spot for years, and a second location in Jenkintown is expected to open by mid-January. The new location will be at 609 York Road in the same building which currently houses a parking garage and Jenkins Storage.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
Merry Menus: Montgomery County Restaurants Supply Much More than Milk and Cookies
Montgomery County restaurateurs are eager to create memorable dining experiences for the holidays.Photo byiStock. It takes a lot of energy to navigate the Dec. timeframe, given the calorie burn involved with shopping, wrapping, mailing cards, hosting meals, and decorating.
glensidelocal.com
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events
Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at These Montco Farms
The family adventure of cutting a live Christmas tree is one requiring good timing. Fell it too early, and decorators run the risk of it drying out prematurely. Waiting too long runs the risk of being left with options that Charlie Brown got stuck with. This week, a tree-shopper’s sweet spot timing-wise, may be helpful in finding beautiful boughs. The recommendations come from Lisal Dukart at Main Line Today.
morethanthecurve.com
Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location
MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Royersford Sweet Shoppe Carries Specialty Gift Item to Blow Chocoholics Away
Sweet Ashley’s Chocolates in Royersford has a gift item ideal for the chocoholics on any gift-buying list: the Hot Chocolate Bomb. This flavorful burst of richness was a TikTok sensation last Christmas season, as posters captured its transformation from solid chocolate ball to cup of rich and decadent cocoa.
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out
Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today.
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green
The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored.Photo byHistoric Trappe. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
MONTCO.Today
