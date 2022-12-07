ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
BBC

Oldest DNA reveals two-million-year-old lost world

The most ancient DNA ever sequenced reveals what the Arctic looked like two million years ago when it was warmer. Today the area in North Greenland is a polar desert, but the genetic material, extracted from soil, has uncovered a rich array of plants and animals. The scientists found genetic...
CNET

Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark

Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Crawfish Boxes

Three Mysterious Ancient Pyramids Investigated By US Marines In Antarctica (VIDEO)

Three pyramids were discovered in Antarctica in 2012 by a consortium of European and American experts. The scientists planned to approach and enter the pyramids to discover if they were natural or man-made structures, but the base had lost communication with them. This is why a party of marines has...
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
Centre Daily

100 million-year-old fossil found in Australia is ‘Rosetta Stone’ of paleontology

An extremely rare discovery in Australia could be the key to learning more about the sea monsters that roamed the Earth hundreds of millions of years ago. Paleontologists unearthed the first confirmed head and body of a 100 million-year-old prehistoric marine reptile known as an elasmosaur, the Queensland Museum said in a Dec. 6 news release.
BGR.com

Lab experiment may confirm how the ingredients of life formed in outer space

Scientists now believe that a burst of life known as a gamma ray may have helped play a vital role in the origins of life on Earth. Further, the finding may actually provide some clues as to how the ingredients of life formed in space. According to a new study published this month, scientists may have actually proven how those ingredients formed, too.
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
a-z-animals.com

What Is the Oldest Whale Fossil Ever Found?

Although whales may seem like they’ve been around as long as dinosaurs, the creatures we know as whales are only about 34 million years old. Before that, their ancestors were vastly different creatures that spent a significant portion of their lives on land! All this may sound confusing, so we’re going to take a look at the oldest whale fossil ever and explore the origins of these creatures!

