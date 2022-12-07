ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite 8

A year after making the first Final Four appearance in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is one win away from heading back to the sport’s biggest stage. The Cardinals rolled past fourth-seeded Baylor, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, Thursday afternoon in front of a lively crowd inside the KFC Yum Center. The victory marked U of L’s third sweep in as many NCAA tournament matches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Clarksville High Schooler surprised with free college

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A senior attending Clarksville High School got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she learned she'd be going to college for free. For the first time ever, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana decided to forgo emails and instead surprise the winners of their prestigious scholarship in-person.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

New Albany hangs on to beat rival Floyd Central

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany saw its first half lead to Floyd Central slip away late in the third quarter, but a Jordan Treat three with 1:30 to play gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, giving the home team the 44-40 win over the rival. The Bulldogs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY

