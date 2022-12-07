Read full article on original website
Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
Louisville LB Benjamin Perry Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm's first recruiting win since taking over as the head coach of the Louisville football program is actually for a player already on his roster. After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, standout linebacker Benjamin Perry announced Saturday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will remain a Cardinal.
Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville Players Talk Coaching Change, Preview Fenway Bowl
The Cardinals lost then gained a head coach in less than a week, and still have a bowl game to prepare for.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
Three Purdue Assistants to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay all have ties to either UofL or the city of Louisville.
Kenny Payne's Message to Fans Amid Winless Start: 'I Want True Louisville Fans'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In case you have been living under a rock for the last month, the Louisville men's basketball program hasn't exactly had the best start to their 2022-23 season. And by that, I mean they're making an early case as one of the worst high-major squads in D1 college hoops history.
Brohm adds trio of coaches from Purdue; only three remain from former staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - In the first indication of what his staff at Louisville will look like, Jeff Brohm revealed Friday he is immediately bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him from Purdue, three of whom have Louisville ties. In interviews with various media outlets for 90...
CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a whirlwind kind of day, the kind of day that makes you wonder why you don’t just pick one thing and cover it well instead of trying to run all over town. Itinerary: get to an NCAA Tournament volleyball match, but dash out during the second set to a head football coach’s introductory news conference. Do some live TV from there and run off quickly to an event in the evening with former players honoring Louisville coach Denny Crum, as he watches via video feed.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Louisville volleyball rolls into the Elite 8
A year after making the first Final Four appearance in program history, the Louisville volleyball team is one win away from heading back to the sport’s biggest stage. The Cardinals rolled past fourth-seeded Baylor, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, Thursday afternoon in front of a lively crowd inside the KFC Yum Center. The victory marked U of L’s third sweep in as many NCAA tournament matches.
Clarksville High Schooler surprised with free college
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A senior attending Clarksville High School got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she learned she'd be going to college for free. For the first time ever, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana decided to forgo emails and instead surprise the winners of their prestigious scholarship in-person.
New Albany hangs on to beat rival Floyd Central
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany saw its first half lead to Floyd Central slip away late in the third quarter, but a Jordan Treat three with 1:30 to play gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, giving the home team the 44-40 win over the rival. The Bulldogs...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
'Giving this iconic property a new life': Historic Louisville property to be redeveloped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville. On Friday, Louisville Metro Government and River City Entertainment Group (RCEG) announced plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The plans will further Louisville's creative arts and entertainment...
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
